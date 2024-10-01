Manager Service Project Management
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2024-10-01
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
You will be part of HVDC Service, within Hitachi Energy in Ludvika. The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used to transmit electrical power over long distances with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems as well as to interconnect ac networks asynchronously to achieve optimized operation.
Your responsibilities
As Manager, you will lead our HVDC Service Project Management department and be responsible for operational and strategic management of HVDC Upgrade projects worldwide.
An important part of your job will be to inspire, coach and develop your team of project managers.
You will also provide operational and strategic support to our local service centers worldwide.
As we see an exciting future ahead, you can look forward to excellent development opportunities in a fast-growing business.
Your background
First and foremost, you are a confident leader with the ability to strike a balance between strategic, tactical and operational tasks, ensuring they are in line with our business's local and global priorities.
Furthermore, with your great collaborative and communicative skills, you thrive in a multi-cultural environment, where you can inspire your team to great performance.
You hold a bachelor's or master's degree in engineering and have a minimum 10 years' experience working in the power sector, out of which a minimum of three years as line or project manager. HVDC or FACTS projects will be an advantage.
You should be fluent in English - written and spoken. Proficiency in Swedish language will be an advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so dont delay - Apply today!
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Gustaf Hedström gustaf.hedstro@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Business Center Jobbnummer
8929744