Manager Propulsion Hydrodynamics
2024-12-18
An exciting opportunity has arisen, we are looking for you, a manager to lead the Propulsion Hydrodynamics team, our expertise in propeller, rudder, thruster and waterjet design, propulsion hydrodynamics as well as model and full-scale testing. We can offer an inspiring and developing manager role at the heart of one of our most important technologies, Hydrodynamics. Based at our Hydrodynamic Research Centre in Kristinehamn, Sweden, you will be an integral part of the Hydrodynamics management team.
In this role, you will oversee the daily coordination of projects, resources, and activities within hydrodynamic design and experimental testing, as well as lead and coordinate cutting-edge research projects. Additionally, you will be the primary contact for sales support, customer services, and concept developments related to ship propulsion. As manager for Propulsion Hydrodynamics team, your leadership and planning skills will be crucial, which we believe you will find both inspiring and challenging. You foster growth and development of your team members, ensuring they reach their full potential.
What we can offer
We offer an inspiring and safe work environment where you will be part of deliver exciting, sustainable solutions for the future. You'll face diverse challenges, make an impact, and grow both technically and personally. With us, you will work with unique products at a world-leading maritime supplier and collaborate internationally. We can offer flexible hours and remote work possibilities.
We are seeking you
You should hold a MSc. degree in Naval Architecture, Mechanical engineering or equivalent. We believe that you have an interest in marine business and knowledge in ship propulsion is desirable. Your leadership skills are developed, and you can communicate well with colleagues and customers in English.
We value your personal characteristics highly and are looking for you; a leader with the ability to look ahead to create a vision for the future in Propulsion hydrodynamics. You inspire and develop your team thru coaching and promote self-development by creating a stable and collaborative atmosphere. Your structuralized ability contributes to plan, define priorities and coordinate projects to completion.
Last day to apply is 2025-01-13
For this position, we work with personality and ability tests, which may be sent to you if you proceed in the process. Since we are a company working with customers in the Naval segment, questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process. Security clearance is required for this position, therefore living in Sweden for some years is a demand.
Location: Kristinehamn, Sweden
KONGSBERG is a leading global technology group. Throughout our proud two-hundred-year history, we have continuously advanced, applying innovative solutions to the needs of our customers, partners and society at large. We believe diversity is our strength. By fostering an inclusive and diverse culture we nurture and ensure space for different perspectives and ideas. We are determined in our work to mature and improve our ability to utilize our diversity and culture of differences to create positive business results.
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 35 countries.
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 320 engaged people working with sales, research, development, design, service and assembly of market leading solutions for different types of vessels. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre provides world leading CFD and Testing capabilities in support for our Product centres and customers.
Our Propulsion and Handling division delivers world class products for propulsion, handling systems, motion control and waterjet for all marine industry sectors including merchant, offshore and naval. Our products enhance operational efficiency and deliver safe, secure, reliable and sustainable products to our valued customers.
Director Hydrodynamics
