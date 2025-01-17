Manager Product Unit Giraffe 1X
Do you have the ability to lead and inspire those around you to perform in a growing business? At Saab, we are looking for leaders who bring out the best in our employees and we are now looking for a driven and communicative leader to lead our new group Product Management & Business Solutions, Product Unit Giraffe 1X.
As a manager for this group you will be responsible for driving product management and business solutions within Product Unit Giraff 1X. You will work in close cooperation with the other departments within the product unit, as well as other product units, to support and enable our growth journey. You will be part of the management team and report to the Head of Product Unit Electronic Surveillance.
Your role
Product Management & Business Solutions is a new group and as a manager you will be responsible for establishing this group. As the group is relatively small, approximately 5-10 employees, you will as manager also spend part of your time working with assignments in the group.
You will lead this group in its responsibilities, including:
* Having up-to-date product roadmaps for Giraffe 1X product families
* Ensuring alignment with other relevant product management functions and roadmaps
* Ensuring attractive product offerings in terms of capabilities, user experience, profitability and cost, throughout the products lifecycle
* Contribution and participation in bid-phase
* Contribution to business plans and strategic planning
* Identifying and driving opportunities to increase profitability related to business solutions
Your profile
You are an experienced leader with good communication. You are results-oriented and committed to the assignments you take on. You are structured and disciplined with the ability to lead yourself and others. You promote an open, trustworthy, and innovative climate in your unit and in collaboration with other functions.
We are looking for someone who has:
* Strong business understanding, high degree of business acumen and customer focus
* Interest for and understanding of tactical and operational aspects of the defense industry
* Experience from product management, strategy or business development in relevant domain
* Skills to combine strategic thinking with operational actions
* A genuine interest to develop organizations, teams and people
* An ability to build relationships within and outside of the organization
* A solid technical knowledge and relevant education
* Experience of leading and coaching people
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
