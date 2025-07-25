Manager Process Management
Vattenfall AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2025-07-25
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of the largest energy companies in Europe. We make electricity and heat and supply energy to millions of customers. We do this in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Denmark, Finland and the Netherlands.
With around 21,000 employees, we are enabling a future in which we are less dependent on the use of fossil fuels for our energy. We are at the forefront of the transition to a sustainable energy system. To achieve this ambitious goal, we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have a strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful company mission.
Job Description
Join Us in Shaping the Future of Operational Excellence!
Are you a seasoned process leader with a passion for driving change and building high-impact frameworks from the ground up? We're looking for a Manager Process Management to lead our transformation journey and embed a culture of quality across our operations.
This is a strategic leadership position at the heart of how we work. You'll be instrumental in leading Process Management as a core function, with clear ownership, robust governance, and a mandate to drive simplicity, quality, and excellence.
What You'll Do
Lead the establishment of a professionalized process management function with clear ownership and governance.
Identify and harmonize high-impact processes across markets, ensuring transparency and performance tracking.
Champion change management and continuous improvement initiatives that simplify and clarify how we work.
Collaborate closely with local teams to implement process improvements that are practical, scalable, and embraced on the ground.
Build trust and momentum by starting small, refining based on feedback, and scaling sustainably.
Qualifications
Your profile
10 years' of experience in leading change management, in complex, international environments;
10 years' experience in leading and establishing Process Management by leading transformation and build scalable structures from the ground up;
Strong communication and stakeholder engagement skills, with a proactive and collaborative mindset;
Experience with governance models, performance metrics, and continuous improvement frameworks;.
A leader who thrives in dynamic settings and brings clarity, structure, and energy to the table;
Proficient in English.
Additional Information
Our offer
A challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than, August 7th. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Alisa Roo via mail: alisa.roo@vattenfall.com
Location
Stockholm (Solna)
Trade union representatives in Sweden are Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO), and Anders Bohlin (Unionen). To get in contact, call Vattenfall 's switchboard: +46 8 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9437523