Manager Power Electronics Design

Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
We are looking for the new Manager of Power Electronics Design to lead and coach our highly skilled power electronics engineers.
Your role
In modern radar and electronic warfare sensors the digital domain is pushed closer to the antenna aperture. With digital antenna arrays the systems must be able to handle extreme data throughput. Today it is a challenge to develop this technology, to realize when to use it and how to implement it in a cost-effective way. The department Antenna Core Platform is responsible for developing expertise and solutions to support Saab Surveillance in this challenge of becoming more modular, enabling faster time to market and achieve a more efficient development. Today we are developing a platform that addresses these challenges. Antenna Core Platform continuously develop this platform and also work proactively in defining new ones. Antenna Core Platform also work directly with customer specific needs within customer contracts.
As Manager of Power Electronics Design, you will report to the Head of Antenna Core Platform and you will be a part of the management team of the department. As amember of our management team, you lead the operations of your group and contribute to the department's goals and strategies. You will be a part of a management group with experienced and helpful colleagues who support each other in the daily work.
Together, we will work towards our vision to implement more efficient ways of working and actively drive the organisation forward in line with Saab's strategies and overall goals. You will be responsible for power electronics development in all of our radar systems. It is important that you are able and willing to coach and lead your staff so that they have good conditions to develop and succeed in their commitments. Good cooperation with your managerial colleagues is also an important prerequisite and opportunity for us to succeed in our entire undertaking.
Together with your team, consisting of about 15 highly skilled people, you will be responsible for
* Requirements, architecture, development and verification of modularized power units; AC/DC and DC/DC converter magazines and functions for supervision and monitoring. Detailed SW design will be performed by peer groups that you and your team cooperate with closely
* Manage platform (reusable) products according to tailorized development process, including compliance towards relevant standards
* Challenge and develop ways of working, development processes and tools to continuously increase efficiency in the organisation
* Active participation in all work related to the Antenna Core Platform Management Team
* Maintain and develop the Power Electronics Laboratory
All with the main purpose to secure efficient and timely product deliveries, quality and customer satisfaction. Do you imagine a career that constantly stretches your capabilities and offer you an opportunity to work with the technologies of the future? We offer an exciting opportunity to join a global company with a mission to keep people and society safe.
Your profile
To be successful in this position you need a genuine interest in advanced electronics product development aiming at scalable, cost-effective solutions. You are a skilled communicator with the ability to motivate and to create and maintain a broad contact network and close cooperation. You communicate fluently in Swedish and English, verbal and written.
We also like you to have:
* Strong customer focus and product development experience
* Experience from advanced power electronics or other electronics development
* Staff or technical leading experience from a product development organisation preferably in the field electronics development
* Proven ability and interest in leading, coaching, developing teams and individuals
* Strong drive, perseverance and ability to generate energy
* Ability to build cross functional relationships with mainly internal stakeholders
* Appropriate professional or postgraduate qualification in a technical discipline
* Passion for innovation, both regarding technology and business models
* Interest in development of ways of working, development processes and tools to continuously increase efficiency in the organisation
Last but not least, you have the ability to support and boost a collaborative work environment with transparency, respect and trust.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
