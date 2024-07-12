Manager People Engagement Nordics
At PMI, we've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future.
Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and have been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years, and together we are working to deliver a smoke-free Nordic by 2035.
We are now looking for a Manager People Engagement who will be part of our Nordic People & Culture Department.
Role summary:
Joining as the Manager People Engagement means assuming a critical position that involves delving into the experiences of our employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. Under the leadership of the Director People & Culture Nordics, you will lead the development and implementation of a comprehensive internal engagement and communication strategy, aimed at enhancing employee engagement, fostering a strong sense of belonging, and advocacy for the company. Key areas to focus on in creating such a strategy include employee listening, Diversity, Equity Inclusion (DEI) and change management.
This role is for a defined duration of 12 months.
Main accountabilities:
EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE ACTION PLANNING
• Run local employee listening activities, enable leaders to drive culture of employee listening and upskill them in working with engagement data and action planning.
• Work with available data across the whole employee journey, both quantitative and qualitative and from various sources, to translate it to validated insights.
• Trigger and facilitate end to end action planning cycle, ensuring that identified priority areas are being addressed and progress is being measured.
• Lead projects with engagement/communication focus, to address employee needs.
INTERNAL COMMUNICATION
• Define Nordic wide comprehensive & strategic internal communication plan, covering both business needs and employee experience action points, and aligned to global themes of Global Communications, Global I&D and Global Employee Experience.
• Drive the plan 's execution, taking various audiences into account and working in close collaboration with the leadership teams.
• Develop and maintain local communications infrastructure and platform strategy, advise business on audience segmentation, channel strategy, and messaging for business communication needs.
CHANGE MANAGEMENT
• Lead assigned change management initiatives, leveraging global toolkit; advise business partners and line managers on change management tools and approaches.
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI)
• Plan and coordinate the local Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) strategy to drive the global DEI agenda and deploy initiatives to create an inclusive, safe and empowering culture.
• Lead full audit cycles of I&D certifications (e.g. Equal salary certification).
Who we are looking for:
• University degree in business administration, Communications, Public Relations, HR Management, Inclusion & Diversity Management
• 3-5 years of professional experience with proven records in Communications, Inclusion & Diversity or Change Management
• Experience in deriving action from insights & translating these into engagement and communication formats
• Experience working across multiple levels, functions and regions; able to deliver message effectively across various formats
• Experience and success in leading projects and project teams
• Proactive and passionate about driving best-in-class employee experience by deriving actions through insights
• Team oriented - ability to work well with diverse, cross-functional teams
• Strong writing skills in both Swedish and English
• Strong storytelling, partnering and change management abilities
• Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communications skills
• Comfortable advising senior management team members
What we offer
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join PMI and you too can:
• Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
• Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
• Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
• Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
• Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future. Så ansöker du
