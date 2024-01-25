Manager P4d Framework & Ppm Tool
2024-01-25
Are you a driven manager with experience in managing large and complex programs, projects and portfolios with world class governance and management? Are you eager to develop yourself and your position? Do you have high ambitions and the will to change the way we work to realize benefits? This is a great opportunity! Duni Group is currently looking for a manager who wants to make a difference.
The role
As a key member of our team, you will be managing the continuous development of both our framework and PPM Tool for how we successfully realize benefits within all our programs, projects, innovations, assignments, and continuous development throughout the Duni Group. To be able to realize the benefits we need a successful adoption of our ways of working, governance and management on all levels within the organization.
Adoption of the framework and the PPM Tool are important enablers for our journey to our Vision 2030. You will work cross functional with all parts of Duni Group in an international environment. Your main responsibility will be to manage the framework and the PPM Tool within Duni Group.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to
Manage the continuous development of the P4D Framework & PPM Tool (Portfolio, Program, Project and Process for Duni Group & Project Portfolio Management Tool)
Manage applicable initiatives e.g. programs and projects within the P4D Framework & PPM Tool
Accountable for reaching the overall objective for the realization of the benefits of P4D Framework & PPM Tool
Manage scope, cost, time, quality and risks
Manage resources/people including partners within the applicable initiatives
Manage stakeholders and communication
Manage dependencies related to P4D Framework & PPM Tool and other initiatives within Duni Group
Accountable for all learning & adoption of the P4D Framework & PPM Tool
As a PMO team member deliver applicable services from the PMO
The position is full-time and located at our headquarters in Malmö, at any of our European sites (Sweden, Germany, or Poland) or remote (within Europe). You will report to our Strategy Program Officer.
Who are you?
We're looking for someone who is passionate about portfolios, programs, projects, innovation, agile methods, and process development, has excellent track record in developing and managing frameworks and necessary tools to support successful realization of benefits within the different ways of working.
To be able to grow the maturity within the different ways of working you also have a great experience and interest in learning & adoption including training for a large number of stakeholders with different maturity in an international environment.
To succeed in the role, we believe you have
a master's or bachelor's degree in IT/IS, engineering or science
vast experience in managing programs, projects, innovation, continuous development and processes
advanced skills in managing scope, cost, time, quality, risks and dependencies
excellent capability to manage stakeholders and communication
excellent skills in resource/people management
capability to manage change and transformation
experience in agile methodology/methods
excellent leadership skills
excellent skills in learning & adoption including training
If you have a certification (preferable PMI, IPMA and/or Scrum, Scale) we consider it meritorious.
You are fluent in English and have excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to influence and motivate others. If you also have working proficiency level in Swedish, German or Polish we consider it as an advantage.
If you're up for the challenge and want to work in a dynamic and exciting environment, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity. You will be a part of shaping the future!
Application
In this recruitment process, we co-operate with the recruitment company ComCube. If you are interested and match the profile, please send us a cover letter and a CV in English where you describe your experience and expertise in the areas outlined above. Please answer the following questions in your cover letter:
Why are you interested in the position as Manager P4D Framework & PPM Tool at Duni Group?
What do you think you can contribute with as Manager P4D Framework & PPM Tool at Duni Group?
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process or the position, you are very welcome to contact Helena Heijmink, +46 70 554 03 42, helena.heijmink@comcube.se
or Helena Fransson, +46 70 554 05 04 or who are our consultants in this process. Please apply for the position as soon as possible (this is an ongoing selection). You apply the for position by following this link: https://comcube.varbi.com/se/what:job/jobID:696329/
We can only accept applications through the link above.
About Duni Group
Duni Group is a market leader in sustainable dining and food packaging solutions for the restaurant market. The Group markets and sells its products under primarily the brands Duni, BioPak and Paper+Design, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has around 2,200 employees in 21 countries, its headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni Group is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker "DUNI".
If you have not already gotten a good feeling for who we are, go to our website https://www.dunigroup.com/.
Here you can read more about who we are and what we are passionate about. Hopefully you want to be part of our team!
Duni Group is a Career Company
Duni Group has been recognized as one of Sweden's top 100 employers for the fourth year in a row. The recognition comes from Karriärföretagen (Career Company), an organization that has been presenting Sweden's most attractive employers since 2011. Companies go through a selection process by an expert panel and a qualified jury, to be named a Career Company by Karriärföretagen. Duni Group has been recognized for creating a joyful and passionate workplace, offering our employees opportunities to grow personally and professionally. We've also been acknowledged for our strong focus on innovation and sustainability. Ersättning
