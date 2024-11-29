Manager of Main Circuit Equipment
2024-11-29
The opportunity
We are looking for a Manager of Main Circuit Equipment to HVDC in Ludvika, to lead our international team with a wide range of competence.
We have a high demand from our market so this will give you the opportunity to work in a dynamic and fast paced environment. As a leader you are open-minded, communicative and have the ability to motivate others. In this role you will be a central part of ensuring quality and delivery of projects and to support your team to develop themselves as well as the organization.
Are you ready to roll up your sleeves and join us? We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply.
Are you passionate about high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology? Do you want to be part of a team that values continuous learning and innovation? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!
We take pride in our achievements and the ongoing learning opportunities we provide. As a member of our team, you'll work with experts on HVDC main circuit equipment, ranging from millihenries (mH) and microfarads (uF) to kilovolts (kV) and gigawatts (GW). You'll play a key role in transforming designs into functional main circuit equipment and bringing HVDC system designs to life
/Arash Mazaheri - Global Engineering Manager
How you'll make an impact
Plan, schedule, assign work, establish priorities, control expenditures, resolve resource problems and take appropriate measures to ensure work meets specifications and is completed on schedule. You will promote independent actions to improve operating efficiencies and customer relations.
Provide administrative support to senior managers and assist with technical development of staff. You ensure that the delivery is on time and meets the requirements.
Work closely with Global Engineering Manager to ascertain the continuous improvement of the team.
Push continuous improvement processes and inspire your team for positive changes.
Your solution orientation and analytical skills help you to continuously increase the efficiency of design processes.
Your area of responsibility also includes planning, controlling and implementation of strategic projects as well as the implementation of new guidelines and specifications.
You will be part of a global organization and you need to establish a close cooperation with other teams, being a supportive and active contributor.
Your background
Higher education in Electrical Engineering or related field.
3 years of experience in managing complex engineering organizations.
You are comfortable to work in a very dynamic delivery environment in a challenging market.
You connect with other people easily and focus on "getting the job done and done right".
You have good leadership and negotiation skills, and you are focused on teamwork.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is required.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Arash Mazaheri, arash.mazaheri@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
