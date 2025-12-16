Manager M3 Finance and indirect procurement
Alleima AB / Datajobb / Sandviken Visa alla datajobb i Sandviken
2025-12-16
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alleima AB i Sandviken
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige
Alleima is a global leader in advanced materials technology, dedicated to innovation and sustainability. With operations worldwide, we shape the future of our industry through cutting-edge solutions and a commitment to responsible growth. Through close long-term customer partnerships, we advance products, processes and applications in the most demanding industries.
Your role
We are looking for a highly motivated and experienced M3 Manager to lead our M3 Finance and Procurement team and initiatives across the organization. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in M3 Finance and/or finance processes, excellent stakeholder collaboration and experience from global ERP implementations.
Main responsibilities:
Lead the M3 Finance and Procurement Team: Set clear goals and priorities to align the team's efforts with organizational objectives. Foster team well-being and encourage innovation and continuous learning.
Oversee M3 Finance Solutions: Manage M3 Finance solutions from both business process and system perspectives. Serve as the Alleima template owner for M3 Finance.
Drive M3 Implementations: Ensure process implementations meet organizational needs, system logic, information quality, and usability, maximizing the system's capabilities.
Secure Requirement Specifications: Ensure all requirements for change requests are clearly defined and fulfilled.
Facilitate Stakeholder Collaboration: Analyze and understand the needs of stakeholders (process owners, experts, and key users) and promote effective communication and collaboration for successful outcomes.
Support Process Development: Work with process owners to ensure business processes comply with legal requirements and Alleima regulations. Continuously seek opportunities to optimize and enhance standard M3 solutions.
Develop the Organization: Drive competence development within your team and manage resource allocation, including external sourcing.
Your Profile
We are looking for a candidate with a university degree in finance or equivalent professional experience. You have proven experience in M3 Finance or other ERP systems. Experience from global organizations is an advantage as we work in an international environment.
We put great importance on your personal qualities, which are characterized by strong leadership and management skills. Excellent skills in communication and collaboration. You have a flexible approach and can work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
What you can expect from us
At Alleima, we believe diversity and inclusion create a better workplace for our employees, our company, and our customers.
We care: We take pride in our work and care deeply about our customers, people, environment, communities, and shared future.
We deliver: We honor our commitments with a solution-oriented mindset, enabling our customers to be more efficient, profitable, and sustainable.
We evolve: We constantly advance-together, we lead the way in materials, ambitions, industries, and societies for the better.
Additional Information
As part of the employment process, alcohol and drug testing is carried out in accordance with our procedures for a safe work environment.
For more information about the position contact:
Viktoria Norwald, Recruiting Manager, +46 (0) 70-693 44 00
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact:
Frida Carlsson, Recruitment Specialist, +46 (0) 73-599 76 14
Union contacts - Sweden
Maria Sundqvist, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0) 70-651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, +46 (0) 70-314 24 43
Mikael Larsson, Unionen, +46 (0) 70-307 30 48
You are welcome with your application no later than 2026-01-11.
About Alleima
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology, and processes - working together to develop solutions based on our customer's needs and thus achieve our business goals, is a better way to describe our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both personally and professionally.
With a clear direction for our journey ahead, utilizing our position as a technology leader, progressive customer partner, and sustainability driver, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry.
Are you ready to take on this challenge together with us? Join us on our journey! www.alleima.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alleima AB
(org.nr 559224-1433)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Jobbnummer
9648175