Manager for the Performance calculation team in R&D
2024-10-07
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are looking for a new manager for the MGT turbine performance team!
As Performance Manager, you will take ownership of the in-house developed performance tools. Your role will involve maintaining roadmaps, development plans and offering mentorship to the developers in order to guide and support the prioritization of these tools. Additionally, you will be responsible for managing several interfaces, working closely with colleagues in R&D (Research & Development), sales, order projects, and service.
You will thrive in a culture that is innovative, inclusive, and committed to continuous improvement, where every team member's contribution is valued.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Be responsible for the team according to Siemens Energy management guidelines. The team consists of 15 members located in Sweden and India.
* Lead the performance team and ensure delivery of performance analysis and software development to R&D-programs, sales, and service teams.
* Manage and develop the department's staff and processes according to Siemens Energy's management standards.
* Ensure that the team possesses sufficient competence and capacity in performance and thermodynamic development to meet current and future needs.
* Be responsible for ensuring that current processes and ways of working are followed and continuously improved.
* Build an innovative and safe working environment, both psychosocially and physically, where coworkers thrive and reach their full potential. This, in turn, improves the efficiency and wellbeing of the team, enabling the development of future energy solutions.
What You Bring
* Great leadership skills and a willingness to work with the development of a highly efficient team in a complex environment with world class products.
* Previous experience of thermodynamics or software development is expected.
* Passion about team development and ability to set clear strategic goals in line with the department and company goals.
* Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with a track record of effectively managing interfaces.
* Good knowledge of the MGT product portfolio and the Gas Turbine cycle.
About the Team
The Medium Gas Turbines (MGT) Performance department specializes in the analysis and modeling of MGT and Heat Pump (HP) products' performance. The team applies advanced numerical models for thermodynamic cycle calculations and develops in-house software tools for all performance calculations related to these products, whether for bidding activities, new product development, or fleet monitoring.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 99,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via today, but not later than 2024-10-27
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Magnus Hallberg on magnus.p.hallberg@siemens-energy.com
