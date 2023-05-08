Manager for Digital Design Team
2023-05-08
We are seeking a new Manager for our digital design team at Hitachi Energy in Ludvika. The digital design team currently comprises of 25 people with extensive knowledge and experience in developing our digital solutions, including amplifiers, DC/DC convertors, EMC, simulations, as well as PCB hardware design. The digital design is part of a complete embedded system comprising both analogue and digital systems together with FPGA and software.
This role will require a mix of both managerial and technical skills and you will be one of our prestigious departmental line managers with flexible working arrangements together with a competitive compensation package.
You will have managerial responsibility for a technical team working in a dynamic and flexible environment and which strives towards quality and on-time delivery.
Please consider applying even if you do not have all the core competences listed below; we would like to hear from you in order to assess how your experiences and expertise can fit into our team. Come as you are and be ready to learn. Bring your passion, your energy, and join a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation.
Your responsibilities
Manage the digital design team which currently comprises of 25 experienced engineers and help create an innovative & productive environment.
Set and follow-up on annual targets.
Plan and control the departmental budget.
Ensure the PCB development processes are adhered to and further improve these processes and methodologies in a continuous manner.
Living Hitachi Energy Leadership Pillars as a leader to engage, develop, grow our people to enable connection to purpose, people, potential and performance.
Your background
The successful candidate shall have an M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Engineering or similar area.
Prior managerial experience.
Knowledge of electronic hardware development/product life cycle and obsolescence management.
Practical knowledge in manufacturing of PCBs and PCBAs.
Experience with ECAD tools and PLM systems, eg. Altium, and/or Teamcenter is considered a merit.
Experience working with requirement management and associated tools is considered a merit.
Experience or knowledge about working in an Agile® organization, preferably SAFe®.
You are a self-motivated and reliable team player with an independent and result oriented working style, as well as having strong communicative and collaborative skills.
A good working knowledge of English, both written & spoken, is required.
Additional information
Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey!
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Welcome to apply before 8th of June! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Stephen Palmer, stephen.palmer@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86, Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to the Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Laiv, Johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7748361