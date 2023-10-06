Manager for Core IT Services Order & Invoice
2023-10-06
At Sandvik, we talk about setting the industry standard - and we really mean it. Group IT is right now undergoing an organizational change, and we're looking for Product Owners and IT Managers to join our Core IT Services team.
Are you interested in enhancing customer experience through streamlined Order-to-Invoice Management? We're currently looking for an experienced leader to take on the mission as Manager for our Order & Invoice team. Welcome to this exciting role - we really looking forward to hearing from you!
The team's mission and what you'll do
Our mission is to deliver a seamless order-to-invoice process for Core IT Services, while driving an exceptional customer experience, and we prioritize the efficient setup and structure of the Service portal's catalog - ensuring clarity and accessibility for our customers.
In this position, your leadership is essential in ensuring process excellence and customer-centricity and your strategic direction guide the team in handling both standard and non-standard requests with care and precision - providing exceptional service. Additionally, you oversee invoice management and provide financial support to ensure accurate, efficient, and timely billing.
Also included in your job is to:
Ensure that the team has the capacity and skillset fit for purpose through coaching, development and following-up of personnel.
Drive recruitments in collaboration with the team(s) and HR.
Work closely with the Operations Manager, solution engineers, IT Coordinator, and Service Architect to streamline request handling, service development, administration, and financial coordination.
Collaborate with Solution Engineers on M&A and Site Management projects, as well as Notes migration initiatives.
The location for this job is Sandviken or Stockholm and we apply a hybrid work set-up where you can combine office work with work from home or any other location.
About you
We're looking for someone with experience in managing complex processes, including non-standard service requests, invoicing, and financial governance. You have leadership experience, financial management skills and a track record of proactive cost reduction and pricing initiatives. As we're a global organization, fluency in English is required, both written and verbal.
You have effective leadership and cross-functional collaboration capabilities - fostering a culture of teamwork and continuous improvement. With excellent customer engagement skills and the ability to gather requirements, addressing concerns and tailor services to meet customer needs, you go a long way in this role. Additionally, strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a focus on driving continuous improvements are also important.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than October 20, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/careers (Job ID: R0058849).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Krister Fredriksson, recruiting manager, +46 (0)73 046 37 07
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)26 26 30 10
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26 26 65 74
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Recruitment Specialist
Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
