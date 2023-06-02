Manager Electrical Design
2023-06-02
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
The Manager for Electrical Design heads a team of Electrical design engineers and Lead Electrical Design Engineers in Marine and Ports at Process Automation, guiding and coaching them, and developing their skills and knowledge.
In this role, you will oversee engineering projects, delivering high-quality, cost-effective and timely engineering solutions to customers, in line with the contract, safety and quality requirements. You will be involved in projects from early sales activities to final hand over to the customers and thereafter also support after sales projects. You will also be an important key player in supporting the Supply Management organization.
The position is located in Västerås and the role reports to the Global Engineering Manager in Västerås.
Your responsibilities
Working closely with customers, project management and supply management to shape and deliver technical solutions, and utilizing feedback to deliver improvements and maintain customer satisfaction
The Manager for Electrical Design is part of the Engineering management team and is responsible for the system delivery including application design, and technical support for crane and terminal automation systems
Ensuring that the Design and Lead engineering team is adequately resourced and equipped, including formulating plans and allocating resources
Overseeing the completion of risk and opportunity assessments and implementing the resulting actions
Developing and driving continuous improvement to optimize processes, policies and procedures
Assisting in the allocation of budget for Design and Engineering department and managing business performance
Your background
3-5 years of experience in Electrical design development, working as manager or project manager within Electrical design or other relevant experience
Sound knowledge of engineering techniques, processes and tools, including system-oriented development
A strong focus on safe work practices and dedication to following workplace safety guidelines
A high level of self-motivation and curiosity, and a desire to learn about new technologies
Demonstrated leadership capabilities, with a collaborative, solution-focused approach and strong written and spoken communication skills
A Master or Bachelor's degree in Electrical engineering, Mechatronic engineering, or similar field
As you will have frequent international contacts, you are fluent in English, written and spoken alike
More about us
ABB Marine & Ports designs and develops intelligent terminal automation solutions and services for container and bulk cargo handling as well as world-leading technologies that are driving the evolution of sustainable shipping. Data-driven decision support and integrated solutions for ship and shore from ABB are paving the way to a zero-emission marine industry, and optimized container terminals. Our automation and electrical solutions are making port and terminal operations safer, greener and more productive. ABB Marine & Ports operates in 26 countries and has 2,000 employees. Learn more about what we do at www.abb.com/ports
Recruiting Manager Per Klasson, +4672 464 48 25, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4676 806 0011; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4672 464 4016; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4670 644 0285.
7846834