Manager Configurator Engineering
2023-01-23
Would you like to work in an international environment where you'll make a difference daily? At Permobil, we're looking for game-changers to join us as we innovate for individuals, drive business performance, and develop the world's most advanced assistive solutions.
At Permobil, the people who use our products come first. Our purpose is to create advanced assistive solutions that make the lives of adults and children living with disabilities more enriching. Our people are passionate about pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver innovations that improve lives. We are a sustainable and responsible business committed to continuous improvement, and our customers can trust us to provide market-leading solutions driven by insights-based clinical data.
For our Digital Transformation team in the department of Customer Support and Digitalization, we are looking for a Configuration Manager to drive implementations of digitalization projects within the configuration area, changes in current systems as well as change management to transform the organization into a thriving, forward-thinking business with the customers in focus.
In this position, you need to be a skilled project manager with experience from driving larger technical implementations like CPQ, ERP or similar. As a Configuration Manager you will plan, implement, and drive the configuration management work. This includes creating systematic workflow and define and maintain structure in processes that meets our requirements and rules.
Location: Close to our sites in Sweden, Stockholm (Kista) or Timrå/Sundsvall
Key Duties
For EMEA, initiate and implement continuous improvement activities within the areas of Configure, Price, Quote System (CPQ)
Drive the implementation of a new CQP, which includes plan and develop processes based on the needs identified in the business and relevant departments
Manage a highly effective team, develop and execute plans within budget
Building a network of contacts internally and externally to support the role
Educate and support the organization in Configuration related issues
Global stakeholder management to ensure project success
Develop concise decision material for project steering committees
Who you are:
To be successful in this position, you have a structured mind and enjoy being a key player in developing common ways of working within configuration management. We believe that you are a team player with enthusiasm for team success and ability to thrive in a cross-functional organization, and excellent capability to communicate with various stakeholders.
Strong organizational and planning skills, as well as interpersonal skills with the ability to bring people together. You have a commercial mindset and ability to see opportunities, prioritize and act upon them.
In this role, it is essential to have the natural characteristics of outstanding leadership and the ability to develop efficient processes.
Qualifications
Master/ Bachelor's degree in business, finance and engineering or other relevant areas, together with a proven track record of successful project management
5+ years of experience in a digital industry or related field, preferably an organization that has implemented a new CPQ recently
Change management experience
Driving projects in an international environment with a strong eye for detail throughout the process, execution and delivery
Fluent in English, both oral and written; other languages meritorious
Please apply via our career page as soon as possible. We will conduct selection continuously, so send us your application today!
For more information about the position, please get in touch with Sara Wiik at sara.wiik@permobil.com
For information about the recruitment process please get in touch with HR Maria Myrén at maria.myren@permobil.com
Please respect that we do not wish recruitment assistance or advertising, we decline calls from recruitment and advertising providers.
