Manager
GlobalLogic Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos GlobalLogic Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Karlskrona
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Are you a natural leader who believes that people are a company's greatest asset? Do you thrive on fostering growth, championing vibrant team cultures, and keeping organizational wheels turning smoothly?
We are looking for a dynamic Manager to lead, mentor, and inspire our team. In this role, you will bridge the gap between people strategy and delivery operations, ensuring our employees thrive while our business goals are met. You will step in to manage a talented team and play a pivotal role in their professional journeys.
Key Responsibilities
People Leadership & Performance Enablement
Team Growth & Mentorship: Lead and support your team, guiding them from a seamless onboarding session to long-term career success.
Continuous Feedback: Monitor performance, hold regular 1:1 conversations, and conduct annual performance reviews.
Proactive Coaching: Actively prevent escalations and performance issues; introduce corrective action plans or mentoring programs when necessary.
Career Progression: Drive promotions and design tailored Individual Development Plans (IDPs) to help your team reach their full potential.
HR Operations, Risk & Administration
HR Risk Management (WRR): Identify retention risks, maintain accurate records with HR, and proactively execute retention actions.
Attrition Analysis: Keep your finger on the pulse of the team by analyzing attrition trends and implementing strategic solutions.
Operational Admin: Manage time administration (approving holiday requests, sick leaves, and overtime) using our ERP and GPS systems.
Compensation & Off-boarding: Manage the annual compensation review process and ensure a smooth, respectful off-boarding experience when employees transition.
Stakeholder Collaboration
Delivery & PM Alignment: Partner closely with Project Managers and Delivery Teams to gather feedback, coordinate salary revisions, plan project ramp-ups/ramp-downs, manage team rotations, and align employee development.
Cross-Functional Communication: Serve as the main bridge between your team and crucial support functions, including Relocation, Travel, IT, Sales, and L&D.
Culture, Engagement & Learning
Foster Corporate Values: Actively promote a culture of innovation, continuous learning, knowledge sharing, collaboration, and mutual respect.
Boost Engagement: Analyze Employee Engagement Survey (EES) results and design actionable initiatives to keep morale high.
Lead Community Initiatives: Spearhead our Ambassador Program and organize engaging team activities.
Competency & L&D Management: Coordinate our Trusted Interviewer Program (onboarding and promoting new interviewers), drive L&D initiatives, host Tech Talks, and manage collaborations with universities.
What We Are Looking For
Proven People Leader: Experience managing teams (ideally 8+ members) with a strong focus on coaching, empathy, and career development.
Operational Savvy: Familiarity with ERP/GPS systems for time tracking and experience handling compensation reviews.
Conflict Resolution Champion: A proactive problem-solver who can spot performance dips or attrition risks early and address them constructively.
Superb Collaborator: Exceptional communication skills with the ability to build strong bridges between delivery teams, HR, and external partners (like universities).
Culture Driver: Passionate about learning, mentoring, and building highly engaged communities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23
E-post: anna.kraczkowska@globallogic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GlobalLogic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559042-2035)
Mårten Krakowgatan 2 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10001930