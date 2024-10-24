Maintenance Planner
2024-10-24
We at Northvolt Revolt look for a skilled and motivated Maintenance Planner with preferably electrical experience to join our amazing team at Revolt Ett in Skellefteå.
In joining us you will play an important role, from the very beginning, in building one of Europe's first large-scale battery recycling factories. Revolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society by bringing sustainability to the battery industry.
We are building Revolt from the ground up and will need people who are not only comfortable following procedures but creating them as well. The ideal candidate should see themselves as a real team player with a great personality and attitude. Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills, who collaborates well with others and is committed to helping this amazing project realize its full potential.
As an experienced Maintenance Planner, you will be responsible for the coordination and oversight of all mechanical and electrical maintenance activities within our organization, ensuring that all equipment and facilities are serviced in a timely, cost-effective and efficient manner.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with maintenance teams to plan preventative maintenance schedules
Monitor plant equipment performance, analyse data and recommend changes to PM schedules
Create and maintain equipment records to ensure all maintenance activities can be tracked
Develop and implement standardized work procedures
Maintain close communication with production personnel and other departments to ensure timely repairs, maintenance tasks, and compliance with safety policies and procedures
Plan and organize routine inspections of mechanical and electrical equipment to identify potential hazards, safety concerns, and reliability issues
Work with external vendors to purchase and install equipment components as needed
Requirements:
Engineering degree or equivalent maintenance background/Experience
3+ years of experience in a maintenance planning role
Preferably experience with electrical equipment maintenance
Knowledge of machinery maintenance and repair procedures
Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional team
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Please note that candidates considered for employment with Northvolt Revolt AB may be subject to a mandatory background check process.
