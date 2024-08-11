Maintenance Engineer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. ."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
You will work with optimizing our maintenance and ensure that our maintenance system is continuously updated in line with test rigs updates. You will work with our CMMS software MaintMaster, and our DCS/SCADA-systems for supporting systems (to our test rigs) and monitor operations, plan for updates, and optimize for uptime, cost and energy. We want you to lead our internal work in this area and be our part in rig and facility projects for facility control and monitoring systems. This position focus on Complete Vehicle test rigs in Campus Lundby and you will drive and secure process maintenance in our facilities, lead root cause analysis, set and optimize maintenance schedules etc. You will work closely with test rig owners and management to focus efforts in keeping and improving uptime and efficiency in all our testing facilities. You will have to opportunity to set guidelines for new projects on how to build and document such that it seamlessly fit our wanted maintenance activities.
Your future team
Our group, Vehicle Test Cells, is a member of the Complete Vehicle Laboratory department within Complete Vehicle in GTT. CV Lab serve several BA/BU with a wide range of solutions within testing.
We are a highly skilled and motivated team and are responsible for managing most of the fixed test rigs within Complete Vehicle in Lundby, ensuring that they are functioning correctly with high expectations on predictive uptime.
We are now looking for a Maintenance Engineer to join our team!
Who are you?
We believe that you are service minded with a creative attitude and always have the end customer or user in focus. A doer with a positive service mindset - takes own initiatives when something needs to be done or improved and does that with enthusiasm and energy.
Desired qualifications and experiences
* B.Sc., or similar relevant proven technical experience
* facility or process industry preventive and corrective maintenance on hydraulic systems, test equipment, HVAC or PLC's
* working with process and facility control systems (DCS/SCADA) or CMMS systems is a merit
* fluent in Swedish and English
To be successful in this position, we also see that it is key to have a strong drive to move forward and to solve problems by working in process or working creatively. You should to be a team player who enjoy building networks, and have an open and honest communication, together with structured and long-term mindset.
What's in it for you?
Your personal development will follow the team's ambition to constantly improve knowledge and processes to plan and execute service, maintenance and rig upgrades at the right time and on the right level. Collaboration and cooperation in a positive environment is our main strength.
And... we try to have fun at work. Every day!!
Curious, and want to know more? Call me!
Bo Kihlander, Manager Vehicle Test Cells on phone: +46 73 90 21434. Last application date is 25th of August 2024.
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from week 34 forward. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
