At Galderma we're unique and we embrace difference.
Whether it's the unique breadth of our integrated offering that covers Aesthetics, Consumer, and Prescription products; or our commitment to recognising and rewarding people for the contribution they make - working here isn't like anywhere else.
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impact.
Job Title: Maintenance Engineer
Location: On-site Uppsala
Galderma in Uppsala is looking for a Maintenance Engineer to join our Reliability and Maintenance Group.
Reporting to the Maintenance Manager, you will be working with pharmaceutical manufacturing machinery and equipment. You will maintain performance and reliability and identify improvements that will ensure safe production. In addition, you will ensure compliance in the management, operation, maintenance and calibration of all machinery and equipment.
Key Tasks:
Participate in the planning and execution of all maintenance activities/projects at the Uppsala plant
Conduct regular reviews of equipment, documents, and systems to ensure compliance
Plan and coordinate maintenance, calibration, and regulatory inspections
Develop system instructions and documentation
Drive transformation and change by proposing improvements in repair and maintenance practices
Skills & Qualifications
Mechanical Engineer or equivalent career path
Experience in manufacturing industry, pharmaceutical/medical device a plus
*
Professional level Swedish and English
Has worked within a quality system framework
Knowledge of GMP (Good Manufacturing Process) and QSR (Quality System Regulation)
What we offer in return
We offer challenging and varied work that involves participation in multiple projects and interactions across large parts of the organization. You will be joining a global dermatology company with a presence in over 100 countries. Galderma has an exciting portfolio of products in consumer, aesthetics and prescription plus a healthy product development pipeline.
The Uppsala site is Galderma's global center for our aesthetics business and has operations in product development, manufacturing and marketing. We are located along the Fyrisån and are 10 minutes by bike from Uppsala Central Station.
Next Steps
If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
The next step is a virtual conversation with the hiring manager
The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
