Maintenance Engineer
2025-10-08
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
Developing and optimizing the maintenance for the factory in terms of reliability, cost and safety.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
• Interface with operators, technicians and other production personnel to understand and communicate improvements that needs to be done and has been done.
• Take the lead in developing and optimize maintenance programs for equipment.
• Train others in maintenance specific tasks.
• Follow up on performance of reliability of the equipment.
• Set up long term maintenance activities.
• Evaluation of needed spare parts of the equipment
• Support the implementation of a strong spare system
• Together with the rest of the team, being a key player to develop and maintain a safe work environment.
• Participate in the process when new equipment arrives
• Follow up KIP:s and analyze for improvement
• Be a key player in new projects
• Train technicians in PM and CM
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work environment responsibility: No
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• Fluency in English
• Bachelor's degree engineering or any related fields
• Elementary computer literacy (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)
• Previous experience in maintenance or production, minimum 2 years.
• Valuable (but not required) if fluency in other languages, including Swedish
Specific skills
• Good technical knowledge about mechanical, automation, hydraulic and pneumatic.
• Proven skills in working with continuous improvements in industrial environment.
• Hot work certificate
Personal success factors
• Highly organized and result driven
• Service-minded and determined to create a great working environment
• Shows grit and determination
• Strong communication skills with all the key stakeholders
• Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit.
• Is curious, action and result oriented, has hands on approach.
• Passionate & purpose driven.
