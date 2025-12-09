Machine Learning Engineer
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Machine Learning Engineer (focused on QUAIL + MAP integration) on behalf of our client
Focus on these products: QUAIL. Building and applying ML models for language evaluation, quality scoring, and multimodal translation workflows. MAP (Multilingual AI Platform). It is a platform to translate content at scale using AI. MAP is designed to help efficiently localize and internationalize content for users in different languages and regions.
Core Skills :
Expertise in NLP and LLMs (prompting, fine-tuning, evaluation). QUAIL depends on LLM-as-a-judge scoring frameworks.
Experience with quality evaluation frameworks: (we have the rubrics designed, but it would be good if they have experience designing rubrics for language formatting; building evaluation APIs)
Experience with data engineering for ML: collecting, cleaning, and structuring multilingual corpora for benchmarking.
Comfort with MLOps: deploying models into production, monitoring drift, ensuring cost-efficiency.
Nive to have :
Familiarity with MT evaluation: BLEU, COMET, MQM, or newer LLM-based scoring methods.Applied work in speech and multimodal ML: transcription (STT), speech isolation, diarization, TTS, dubbing.
Ability to design scalable evaluation pipelines: run automated evaluations at segment/file/content level across multiple languages.
Experience with human-in-the-loop evaluation workflows (sampling, quality control).
Knowledge of cultural/linguistic nuances in translation (since QUAIL will measure "fit for purpose" quality).
(IF THEY HAVE WORKED WITH SPOTIFY BEFORE) Familiarity with Spotify's AI ecosystem (AIM, GLEE, MAP phases) for cross-collaboration.
Other Information
Start Date : 2025-12-15
End Date : 2026-06-30
Application Deadline : 2025-12-13
Work Location: On-site
