Machine Learning Engineer

MultiMind Bemanning AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-09-25


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige

Project Name: Machine Learning Engineer to SEB Arenastaden

Duration: 03-Nov-2025 - 30-Apr-2026 with a possible extension

Experience level: 5+ years

Description:

Accelerate HR AI Journey

Engage one external consultants to co-develop a dedicated AI infrastructure for SEB HR, while providing hands-on training and mentorship. The goal is to build internal capabilities, enable operational independence, and transition existing AI models into a newly built environment.

Required Skills:

• Proven experience with GCP services and ML engineering workflows.
• Strong Python programming skills, with the ability to build and debug ML pipelines.
• Skilled in knowledge transfer: able to explain best practices, architecture choices, and scalable ML setups on GCP.
• Team-oriented mindset: supports shared goals, takes ownership, and fosters learning.

Deep practical knowledge of:

• Vertex AI: Training, deployment, monitoring, orchestration
• BigQuery: Scalable analytics and warehousing
• Cloud Storage: Raw and processed data storage
• Dataflow: Preprocessing and pipeline orchestration
• Engine / TPUs / GPUs: High-performance training
• Cloud Functions / Cloud Run: Model serving and automation
• IAM: Access control for secure ML workflows
• Monitoring & Logging: ML system observability
• Registry: Container and artifact storage
• IaC: Terraform / Deployment Manager for GCP resources
• CI/CD: Cloud Build / GitHub Actions integration
• Auth & Access: OAuth 2.0, IAM roles, service accounts

Ersättning
Fast lön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
MultiMind Bemanning AB (org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/

Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Neha Redkar
neha.redkar@multimind.se
+46 708 152 562

Jobbnummer
9527267

Prenumerera på jobb från MultiMind Bemanning AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB: