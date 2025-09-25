Machine Learning Engineer
2025-09-25
Project Name: Machine Learning Engineer to SEB Arenastaden
Duration: 03-Nov-2025 - 30-Apr-2026 with a possible extension
Experience level: 5+ years
Description:
Accelerate HR AI Journey
Engage one external consultants to co-develop a dedicated AI infrastructure for SEB HR, while providing hands-on training and mentorship. The goal is to build internal capabilities, enable operational independence, and transition existing AI models into a newly built environment.
Required Skills:
• Proven experience with GCP services and ML engineering workflows.
• Strong Python programming skills, with the ability to build and debug ML pipelines.
• Skilled in knowledge transfer: able to explain best practices, architecture choices, and scalable ML setups on GCP.
• Team-oriented mindset: supports shared goals, takes ownership, and fosters learning.
Deep practical knowledge of:
• Vertex AI: Training, deployment, monitoring, orchestration
• BigQuery: Scalable analytics and warehousing
• Cloud Storage: Raw and processed data storage
• Dataflow: Preprocessing and pipeline orchestration
• Engine / TPUs / GPUs: High-performance training
• Cloud Functions / Cloud Run: Model serving and automation
• IAM: Access control for secure ML workflows
• Monitoring & Logging: ML system observability
• Registry: Container and artifact storage
• IaC: Terraform / Deployment Manager for GCP resources
• CI/CD: Cloud Build / GitHub Actions integration
• Auth & Access: OAuth 2.0, IAM roles, service accounts Ersättning
