At Rillion, we're looking for a hands-on Machine Learning Engineer to join our AI product team. You'll help us improve and expand the machine learning components that power our Accounts Payable (AP) automation. From idea to deployment, you'll work closely with others across the company to bring smart, ML-driven features into our product. If you enjoy solving real problems with data and want to be part of a collaborative, fast-moving team, we'd love to have you on board!
Responsibilities:
You'll play a key role in building and integrating custom Machine Learning functionalities into our SaaS products, with a focus on developing our ML platform and creating data-driven solutions tailored to our needs:
Develop and scale our machine learning platform using Databricks.
Design and implement custom ML models tailored to real-world AP automation challenges.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify user needs and integrate ML solutions seamlessly into our SaaS platform.
Stay informed on the latest ML advancements and contribute to shaping our ML strategy and solution design.
What You'll Bring:
Proven experience delivering ML solutions in SaaS or digital product environments.
Solid experience with ML / Data frameworks such as PyTorch, PySpark or similar.
Hands-on experience in production ML pipelines, including batch and real-time inference.
Experience working with both generic and customer tailored models.
A problem-solving mindset with a collaborative, proactive approach, and a curiosity to explore new solutions while staying up to date.
M.Sc. in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
Bonus skills:
Experience working with Databricks in a production environment.
Experience with software development and microservices.
What we offer:
Opportunity to work in a dynamic growth company.
Join a collaborative and supportive product team that will be responsible for the entire product lifecycle, from ideation to production.
Talented colleagues ready to support the success in your career path.
Social events with your colleagues (breakfast, candy-time, afterwork etc.)
A collection of different benefits, including a generous pension and insurance package.
Hybrid working model, 2 days per week in the office.
Come and enjoy our beautiful office in central Stockholm (on the 14th floor, with amazing views).
The recruitment process:
We review applications and invite for interviews continuously. A background check will be conducted on final candidates, pre-employment. If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact recruiter Victoria Stjernström at victoria.stjernstrom@rillion.com
About Rillion:
We are a global company founded in Sweden with 30 years' experience in the AP Automation industry. We help finance professionals transform how they manage invoices by digitalizing and automating the entire process.
By removing the manual steps of invoice handling, we enable finance teams to save time and effort, reducing the possibility of human error. Because we're AP professionals ourselves, we understand how to give our customers everything they need, and nothing they don't.
Together with our owners at Altor, we 're on a journey to expand in our home markets, while entering new territories. To complete our mission, we need more talented people!
Rillion is an equal opportunity employer. We believe that diversity is integral to our success, and do not discriminate based on race, color, religion, age, or any other basis protected by law.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rillion AB
(org.nr 556341-9182)
Torsgatan 26 2TR (visa karta
)
113 21 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9327916