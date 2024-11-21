Machine Learning Engineer
2024-11-21
We are looking for Machine Learning Engineer for a global company in Stockholm with hybrid (50% remote) working conditions.
Requirements:
1. GCP requirements:
Familiar with BigQuery, can code SQL
Familiar with Cloud composer / airflow
Familiar with IAM, service account
Familiar with Data catalog
Understand Infrastructure as Code
Good to have knowledge with Dataflow, K8s, Vertex AI pipeline, Kubeflow pipeline
2. Cloud agnostic skills:
Python: Deep knowledge about python programing, practice OOP, following coding best practice, know how to use flake8, mypy, black, SonarQube and pre-commit
Deep knowledge in unit test and end to end test, familiar with Pytest, fixtures, unit test etc
2. Unix:
Familiar with popular Unix system, know how to install sth in docker.
Familiar with shell
3. Git
Know how to create PR and solve merge conflict.
Can create CI/CD pipeline in either Github Action or Azure DevOps using best practice
4. Deep understanding with Docker
5. Deep Knowledge in DBT, preferably with GCP
6. Deep knowledge of SQL
7. Deep understanding with Data modeling, system design
8. Soft skills:
Can do attitude, always try to solve alone first
Problem solving, even if there is something new that you don't know. You have a proper way to solve it. For example, knowing how to Google is always good.
Communication skills with Stakeholders and tech ppl.
Love code review and feedback
This is a full-time consultancy position through Incluso in Stockholm. Start is in January 2025, One year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
For more information, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
