LVD Certification Specialist
Robert Bosch Aktiebolag / Säkerhetsjobb / Tranås Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Tranås
2026-07-17
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Robert Bosch Aktiebolag i Tranås
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 650 employees and form part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 417,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Shape the future
You are making a significant contribution to achieving climate goals by reducing CO2 emissions in the heating sector, through your work. You are an important part of the development team for the next and most innovative generation of heat pumps with the target of highly efficient and sustainable heating, cooling and warm water supply for residential buildings.
Job Description
Are you passionate about electrical safety, technical standards, and product certification? Would you like to play a key role in ensuring that innovative heat pump solutions meet European safety requirements?
Bosch Thermoteknik in Tranås is looking for a structured and driven LVD Certification Specialist to strengthen our product development organization.
In this role, you will be our internal expert and key contact for electrical safety and certification under the Low Voltage Directive. Your technical expertise and ability to interpret and apply complex standards will directly support the successful certification and market launch of our products.
Your main responsibility will be to ensure that our heat pumps meet all relevant electrical safety requirements and successfully complete the certification process for CE marking.
Your responsibilities
• Define certification and testing requirements for products and components.
• Review supplier certificates, technical documentation, and test reports to ensure compliance with applicable standards.
• Lead technical discussions with suppliers, laboratories, and external test institutes regarding requirements, test methods, and results.
• Plan, perform, and document LVD and electrical safety tests in our internal laboratory.
• Coordinate testing activities with external certification bodies and test institutes.
• Perform practical testing according to relevant sections of EN 60335-2-40, including clauses 10, 11, 13, and 19.
• Manage our Customer's Test Facility agreement, including annual audits, documentation, and calibration of test equipment.
• Support development teams throughout the product development process and proactively identify potential certification risks.
• Act as the company expert for LVD certification and ensure that our products receive final approval.
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
You are structured, analytical, and comfortable working with detailed technical standards and documentation. You enjoy solving complex technical questions and can communicate requirements clearly to different stakeholders.
We believe you have:
• A relevant technical degree, such as Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a comparable field.
• Practical experience with the Low Voltage Directive and CE marking.
• Strong knowledge of electrical safety standards, preferably EN 60335.
• Experience interpreting and applying technical standards, regulations, and requirement documents.
• Experience performing, evaluating, and documenting electrical safety tests.
• Strong communication skills and the confidence to set requirements internally and externally.
• Good English skills, as you will work with international documentation, suppliers, and partners.
Additional experience that would be valuable
• Knowledge of flammable refrigerants and related safety requirements.
• Experience working with a Customer's Test Facility agreement or a similar certification framework.
Additional Information
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance. At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
Join us and feel the difference. #LikeABosch Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Robert Bosch Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556047-1194)
Hjälmarydsvägen (visa karta
)
573 38 TRANÅS Arbetsplats
Bosch Thermoteknik AB Jobbnummer
10005366