LTA Manager - Supply Landscape
Ericsson AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
In Portfolio & Supply enablement organization we proactively drive product/portfolio lifecycle management and supply chains optimizing profitability, quality, and lead time to fulfil business and customer needs. We are an organization with mainly supply chain design & supply product management responsibility in Group Supply.
Our team focuses on always securing the long term and strategic perspective, and we enable our organization with analysis, insights and models from several different perspectives. Portfolio (Buy & Make) , Supply landscape, digitalization, geo requirements etc.
What you will do:
• Proactively perform analysis on our supply chain setups and lead the development of our future Supply Landscape, which contains of many different parts, owned by different organizations.
• Play a key role and take responsibility for business case calculations, working cross-functionally and connect supply chain analysis with the cost perspective.
• Have a strong internal and external network to optimize your business intelligence, foresight and ability to Predict & Prepare.
• Be the transmission and translate macro-changes around us to valuable actionable insights for our Supply Chains.
The skills you bring:
• Proven experience of Supply Chain Design along with understanding of Product Lifecycle Management, and E2E processes. A previous track record of successful Supply Chain setup/design is an advantage.
• Project management experience and skills.
• Demonstrated ability from leading people, analyzing, planning, organizing, delivering results, according to project management methodology.
• Experience in strategy development and deployment, strategic analysis, change and improvement management.
• Experience from interaction with senior management stakeholders.
• Great at establishing relationships and networking.
• Persuading & Influencing skills.
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "767793-43573212". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Elzbieta Penpeska 00000 Jobbnummer
9448669