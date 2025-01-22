Logistics Specialist III
2025-01-22
At Nouryon, our global team of Changemakers takes positive action every day, to reach higher collectively and individually. We create innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers to answer society's needs - today and in the future.
We are looking for team members who bring ideas forward, champion others and work together to do better. Does that sound like you?
In your future role as Logistics Specialist III you will
manage relationships with carriers and vendors, oversee performance, and drive continuous improvement projects. Act as the expert for resolving carrier performance issues and improving service levels. Investigate root causes, find solutions, follow up on KPIs, and support team supervisors. Run improvement projects, serve as a project resource, and ensure stakeholder alignment with defined processes. Maintain close relationships with internal businesses to support their logistics needs and ensure carrier performance meets customer requirements. Communicate with various stakeholders, including site logistics, carriers, customer service, business planning, and sales, ensuring effective collaboration.
We believe you bring
* Logistics education and experience within logistics / supply chain.
* Experience with carrier relationship management and performance evaluation.
* Demonstrated ability to troubleshoot and quickly develop solutions.
* Demonstrated ability to deliver results through others
* Good understanding of customer needs and performance indicators for good service level
Fluent in written and spoken English and Swedish.
Great if you have
* Experience with chemical companies
* Good experience of programs specific to logistics (SAP, TMS, WMS) and to general business management (MS Excel, Word).
Understanding of the modal transport market
We believe you are a proactive problem solver with strong analytical skills. You are an effective communicator and team player who sees opportunities in changes and adapts to changing circumstances. You build trusting partnerships with stakeholders through consistent and agile execution and communication. You bring out the best in your team and actively partner with employees to help them grow and make meaningful contributions to the company. You relentlessly pursue high standards and a culture of ownership and accountability, continually enabling results-focused change.
We offer you
At Nouryon, we provide a great job and friendly coworkers, plus benefits in addition to salary. Our collective agreement is with IKEM. Plus, we offer unilateral perks, such as bonus, reduced hours, wellness allowance, lunch allowance, and more.
Have we got your interest?
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Maria Balaban, Manager Road Nordics and based in Gothenburg.
Please apply via our online recruitment system. We will not accept applications via e-mail. Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! For more information about our hiring process, visit: nouryon.com/careers/how-we-hire/
We look forward to receiving your application!
We kindly ask our internal candidates to apply with your Nouryon email via Success Factors.
About Nouryon
We're looking for tomorrow's Changemakers, today.
If you're looking for your next career move, apply today and join Nouryon's worldwide team of Changemakers in providing essential solutions that our customers use to manufacture everyday products such as personal care, cleaning, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Our employees are driven by the wish to make an impact and actively drive positive change. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Maria Balaban, Manager Road Nordics at maria.balaban@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
Since its vacation time in Sweden we will look at the selection of candidates frequently but but book time for interviews during August.
Union related contacts included here
Akademikerklubben: Katarina Risö +46709577427
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Sanna Backman, +46 709 57 71 03
#WeAreNouryon #Changemakers
