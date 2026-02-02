Logistics Operations Developer
We are looking for a full-time Logistics Operations Developer to strengthen our Logistics team. In this role, you will operate in a global supply chain environment and play a key part in ensuring efficient, cost-effective, and reliable logistics flows.
Since 1975 Klättermusen has been a pioneer in making refined Scandinavian Mountaineering Equipment. The designs combine utility and extreme durability, always with consideration of the environment in mind. Klättermusen supports and inspires outdoor enthusiasts through unforgiving weather conditions and unpredictable terrains. Rigorously tested in real-world conditions, the equipment embodies Klättermusen's commitment to creating the best and most sustainable equipment available.
To succeed in this role, you are detail-oriented, well-structured, and highly organised, with a strong ability to take a holistic view of logistics operations. You are curious by nature, comfortable questioning existing ways of working, and motivated by identifying opportunities for improvement. Experience from warehouse operations, transportation, and international supply chains is essential, as well as an openness to change and continuous development.
What you'll do:
Lead and manage the physical flow of goods from production handover to delivery to the end consumer
Planning and executing inbound and outbound logistics activities on a seasonal basis
Owning the operational relationship with 3PL partners, including quality improvement initiatives and KPI follow-up
Managing freight forwarder relationships and executing logistics strategies, including continuous improvement and KPI tracking
Produce monthly and quarterly performance reports covering freight and warehouse operations
Proactively evaluate inbound, warehousing, and outbound setups to optimise cost, service level, and performance
Support and develop Logistics Coordinators in daily operations and through seasonal tasks
Support eCommerce and Retail teams with market analysis and ad-hoc logistics-related projects
Support the Order & Logistics Manager and COO with strategy execution, development initiatives, and logistics project management
Ensure that all logistics-related data is accurate, up to date, and consistently maintained
What you have:
5+ years of experience within physical logistics flows, international trade, and/or freight forwarding and transport planning
Solid experience in warehouse operations and last-mile transportation is highly valued
A structured, disciplined, and well-organised working style
A proven ability to analyse data, identify improvement opportunities, and lead initiatives from idea to execution
Strong business understanding and the ability to see the bigger picture across the supply chain
Advanced skills in MS Excel and solid experience working with ERP systems
Fluency in spoken and written English and Swedish, at a professional level
The position is based in Stockholm or Åre and reports to the Order & Logistics Manager.
What Klättermusen is offering:
A dynamic and entrepreneurial environment within a global outdoor brand
Opportunities for personal growth and professional development in a multi-national fast-paced, innovative setting
A workplace deeply connected to the outdoors - we live our philosophy and test our gear in real-world conditions
Work aligned with our core values: "Maximum safety for you, minimum impact on nature"
