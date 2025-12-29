Logistics Engineer to ABB Robotics
2025-12-29
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This role sits within ABB's Robotics business, a leading global robotics company. We're entering an exciting new chapter as we've announced the plan for SoftBank Group to acquire ABB Robotics. SoftBank is a globally recognized technology group and investor/operator focused on AI, robotics, and next-generation computing. By joining us now, you'll be part of a pioneering team shaping the future of robotics-working alongside world-class experts in a fast-moving, innovation-driven environment.
In the role of Logistic Engineer you are responsible for supporting and improving logistics processes in production, with an emphasis on efficient material flow and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
As a Logistics Engineer, you will play a vital role in providing daily support to our production operations. You will take the lead in logistics engineering activities, working closely with production teams to ensure smooth and efficient processes. By participating in our morning meeting structure, you will be actively involved in cross-functional problem-solving and continuous improvement initiatives.
You will take responsibility for material supply and value flow within your designated area, making sure that materials are always available where and when they are needed. You will work with production line disturbances and ensure that thorough root cause analyses are conducted to prevent recurring issues. Your engineering tasks will include conducting frequency studies and developing standardized work methods for material supply, always striving for greater efficiency.
Additionally, you will set requirements for logistics systems and ensure that technical documentation and standardized methods are kept up to date to support effective production. You will be responsible for long-term technical capacity planning for your assigned logistics areas and flows.
You will lead and support logistics optimization by driving line balancing and flow improvements using LEAN methods. Implement new technologies and working methods to enhance safety, productivity, and quality. Take ownership of the continuous improvement process by identifying and addressing bottlenecks, weaknesses, and opportunities within your area.
Your background
1-3 years of work experience from logistics flows, or the right logistics focus for your degree. If you have worked in assembly production, it is also an advantage.
Engineering education, preferably in logistics and process development. Alternatively, equivalent work experience.
Collaboration skills, a comprehensive approach and your own drive are your most important personal qualities.
Svenska är ett krav
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
Our benefits? Competitive, comprehensive, and crafted with you in mind.
ABB Robotics is looking for our new Logistic Engineer! Union contact persons - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +4621-34 42 50; Leaders: Lenny Larsson +4621-32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson +4621-32 90 97. For other questions, please contact Talent Partner Robert Norén +4672-461 20 95.
Does this sound like the next step in your career? Apply today!
The last day to submit your application is 11th of January. Interviews will be held during the advertisement period, the position may be filled during the advertisement period. We look forward to receiving your application and appreciate if both it and the files you attach are in English. To learn more about ABB, visit our website www.abb.com.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559193-0903)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS
