Logistics Development Specialist
2024-07-01
About the role:
We are now looking to help Cebon find a skilled Logistics Development Specialist to optimize existing logistics processes, implement new ones and help with business development across the entire group. This new role will play a crucial part in growing the business units through better efficiency, as well as finding new strategic initiatives to focus on going forward. This will in some cases involve breaking new ground, along with implementing new flow of goods.
The role will involve responsibility for developing and implementing strategies to streamline the logistics operations. You will help various business units with efficiency, find opportunities for improvement, increase cost effectiveness and be the point of contact for questions regarding daily logistical challenges and potential risks.
Cebon is looking for someone with the ability and drive to solve operational challenges hands-on as well as having the business skills to make strategic decisions and provide sound advice to colleagues working in the supply chain. Some projects will involve collaboration with multiple other departments, while others will require independent problem-solving. Given that this is a new position in a well-established company, there will be lots of room for personal growth and the possibility to shape the role over time. Your focus will be on improving the supply chain and ensuring sustainable competitiveness for the Cebon Group.
Focus areas:
Formulate and implement innovative logistics strategies to optimize efficiency and profitability for the group and collaborate with cross-functional teams to align logistics plans with overall business goals.
Evaluate, optimize and implement new/existing transportation alternatives with long-term business goals in mind. Innovate where needed and install completely new flow of goods.
Identify areas for process improvement. Leverage technology with the help of IT for process automation and optimization.
Establish strong partnerships with suppliers and key customers to ensure a smooth and timely flow of goods. Negotiate favorable terms and conditions with transportation providers to achieve cost savings.
Utilize data analytics to identify trends, track key performance indicators, and make data-driven decisions for continuous improvement.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, or a related field. Alternatively, you have acquired equivalent knowledge through work experience.
Proven experience in logistics and transportation management. Strong analytical skills and the ability to interpret data to drive strategic decisions.
Negotiation and communication skills. Able to convey purpose and reasons for doing things.
Familiarity with logistics software and systems.
Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Flexible in taking on hands-on tasks and solving emergency issues.
We are seeking someone with a can-do attitude who sees solutions rather than problems. You enjoy working in a fast-paced environment and able to work with multiple stakeholders simultaneously. To thrive at the company, you should relish working in the operational field, where you will encounter urgent issues that require immediate action, while also being able to take on a strategic mindset and make decisions that will benefit various business areas long-term.
The client company:
Cebon Group was founded in 1986 in Gothenburg, Sweden and is today a group of companies managing brands and businesses within safety and energy solutions. Our portfolio includes brands like GP Batteries, Housegard, Aqiila and Sparq, among others. In addition to these, we offer digital e-commerce services and operate an Incubator division that serves as investor and initiator for new business ventures. Over the years, we have gained a strong position in both the consumer and industrial markets and are today present on the European market with subsidiaries in the Nordic region, Italy, and France, with global reach. Headquarters are in Gothenburg. The group has an annual turnover of approximately SEK 750 million, created by a team of over 130 employees, driven and encouraged by Curiosity, Bravery, and Freedom. For more information about the group, please visit: www.cebongroup.se
What Cebon can offer you:
Role in a future oriented entrepreneurial company.
Great freedom and responsibility, fostering personal growth. "We make people grow" is a key value.
Modern, family-like work environment with close manager support and friendly, skilled colleagues.
Diverse product portfolio with renowned brands, industry experience, and a focus on "green products."
Remote work options available, with offices in Göteborg and Mölndal
Assignment info:
This is a recruitment process where OIO acts as a partner to Cebon Group. Terms for the employment will be directly discussed with Cebon Group if you are offered the position.
Additional info:
Extent: Full-time, 8 AM - 5 PM
Start: August 2024
Location: Gothenburg
Contact: Dino Segetalo - dino.segetalo@oio.se
Salary: Fixed monthly salary
Please act quickly on your interest for the position as we conduct ongoing selection of candidates, and may move forward with interesting applications early on in the process.
About OIO:
Our passion is to help you find the right role and workplace. At the same time, we understand that you are selective and carefully choose your next career step, just as we would. Therefore, we work with high dedication during the recruitment process to truly get to know you and your ambitions. We believe that people in the right workplace have a greater chance of reaching their full potential. Through fair, uncomplicated employment conditions and attentive leadership, we actively work with your commitment and development. In this way, we strive to become a natural career partner for you. We are as picky as you are.
Månadslön - Fast lön
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559351-5835), https://oio.se/ Arbetsplats
