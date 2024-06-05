Logistics Developer
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Logistics Developer
We are seeking a Logistics Developer to join the Global Logistics team within H2GS Corporate Procurement and Logistics team. Our team is responsible for H2GS Logistics Framework and Network ensuring seamless logistics operations across all plants and projects.
As a Logistics Developer you will provide critical support and expertise throughout all project phases and ongoing operations, driving logistics development and excellence. You will play a key role in designing and optimizing our logistics network to ensure efficiency and reliability. If you're a strategic thinker with a talent for problem-solving that thrives in a fast paced environment and also has a passion for logistics, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and deploy logistics strategies to keep our supply chain streamlined from start to finish.
Drive continuous improvements of current logistics processes.
Develop and optimize logistics network to enhance efficiency and sustainability, reduce cost and improve service quality.
Analyze logistical data to identify trends and to assess network performance and identify areas for improvement.
Identify and mitigate potential risks to ensure network resilience and continuity of operations.
Promote and implement sustainable logistics practices to minimize environmental impact.
Lead logistics projects from start to completion, ensuring alignment with business objectives and timely delivery.
Evaluate, select and implement logistics partners in collaboration with internal stakeholders.
Support the development of digital tools and systems for logistics management.
Background:
Bachelor's degree in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Industrial Engineering, or a related field.
Demonstrated experience in logistics, with around of 5 years of relevant experience from similar industries with high degree of sea and rail transportation.
Track record of success in optimizing logistics processes, improving efficiency, enhancing sustainability, and reducing costs.
Experience with logistics software and systems, including transportation management systems (TMS), warehouse management systems (WMS), and other relevant tools.
Excellent problem-solving skills.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data and draw actionable insights.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
Proactive and self-motivated, with a passion for continuous improvement and learning.
Fluent in English.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
