The Logistics team enable Axis to deliver products throughout our world-wide supply chain, always striving for optimized lead times and minimized costs.
The logistics industry has seen increased constraints and challenges the last couple of years starting with the pandemic being followed by various supply chain disruptions. Sustainable, stable, and predictable lead times and low transport cost are important prerequisites for a healthy and competitive business. The logistics task is more important than ever, and we are now looking for a Logistic Developer to join our team at our head quarter in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
The Transport Logistics team is a high performing diverse team consisting of ten skilled persons with different age, gender, nationality, knowledge, and background. The combination makes us strong and add flavor and joy to our workplace.
The focus is on optimizing transport logistics. Currently, some team members focus on inbound flow to our Configuration and Logistics Centers (CLCs), some focus on the outbound flow from our CLCs to our sales markets and some on logistics administrative tasks. All persons understand and have insight of the full supply chain even if one has different focus area.
What you will do as Logistics Developer:
You will ensure that optimal prerequisites are in place for our logistics transactions and deliveries to run smooth in the global Supply Chain (operational excellence) and that we meet delivery precision goals at lowest possible cost.
* Identify and drive improvements and efficiencies in processes, systems, and tools, both internally and through our external contacts.
* Actively collaborate with relevant departments within Axis and Logistics Service Providers to find synergies, dependencies and remove impediments to support Axis growth ambitions.
* Document processes, working methods and routines.
* Perform benchmarking and Request for Quotations (RFQs) for different logistics flows.
* Follow up on KPIs, report results and identify and drive improvement activities.
* Contribute to the development of the department by actively sharing ideas, benchmarks, and best practices.
* Contribute to taking the next step in the digitalization transformation, within the Logistics team.
* Share knowledge and be the speaking partner on logistics related questions to other departments, within your area of responsibility.
Who are you?
We believe that you are an analytical person with a strong personal drive and problem-solving skills. You are curious, actively searching for new information and want to develop and learn new things. You have a positive mindset and are a team player but also thrive working independently, planning and managing your own activities. You like to take responsibility and have good organizational skills as well as ability to see both the details and the big picture - making the right priorities. You easily collaborate across organizational borders and build strong long-lasting relations with key stakeholders. You are of course passionate about Logistics and Supply Chain and love to be on top of what happens in the logistics industry. You wish to contribute and interact on a global level and be a part of an ambitious team where we make things happen. You see primarily opportunities in challenges and get motivated by reaching and seeing result!
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* A degree in Logistics, Supply Chain Management or equivalent
* Minimum three years' experience working within Logistics/Supply Chain process development, at an international company
* Experience working within the Freight Forwarding industry
* Detail oriented with analytic skills, being able to process, analyse and pedagogically present conclusions from big amount of data, to support fact-based decisions within the organisation.
* Experience working in an ERP system, data analytics tools and very good knowledge in Excel, Access, and Macro.
* Comfortable presenting data, good at negotiating and reaching agreement with different stakeholders.
What Axis have to offer:
Axis is a fast growing and exciting company, already the world leader in our main field - network video. You will work in an international organization with an open minded and innovative culture where people are enthusiastic and taking pride in what we do.
Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization that values creativity, empowers people to take responsibility and promotes professional and individual growth. We are growing rapidly which means that new challenges and opportunities to grow both personally and professionally occur every day.
Ready to act?
Welcome to send your application! (CV and personal letter).
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Leo Betschart, +46 (0) 72 141 24 97.
This is a permanent full-time position based at our Head Quarter in Lund, Sweden.
Axis Communications AB
