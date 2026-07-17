Logistics Coordinator
Senior Material (Europe) AB / Logistikjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla logistikjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-07-17
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Senior Material (Europe) AB i Eskilstuna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join us in our mission to electrify the world for a greener future!
At Senior Material, we are currently seeking a structured, proactive, and detail-oriented Logistics Coordinator to join our Operations team. If you enjoy coordinating international logistics, working with suppliers, and ensuring efficient supply chain operations, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world, for a greener future. Through a thin plastic film—more exactly a separator film—we make lithium-ion batteries durable and safe. It is one of the key components for the optimal functioning of the battery.
Founded in 2003 in Shenzhen, China, innovation has always been at the heart of our business.
Since 2021, we have established our European headquarters in Eskilstuna, Sweden, where we are building one of Europe's most modern production facilities. We have an exciting journey ahead of us, and now you have the opportunity to become part of it.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Logistics Coordinator, you will be responsible for coordinating the company's inbound and outbound logistics activities. You will work closely with our Purchasing, Finance, and Operations departments to ensure that materials, equipment, and finished products are transported efficiently, cost-effectively, and in compliance with applicable regulations.
You will maintain close communication with freight forwarders and logistics service providers, collect quotations, evaluate transportation solutions, and coordinate international shipments both into Sweden and from Sweden to customers across Europe and worldwide.
Reporting to the Operations Director, you will play an important role in ensuring smooth logistics operations that support our production and business growth.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Coordinate inbound shipments of raw materials, equipment, and other goods to Sweden.
Arrange outbound shipments of finished products to customers across the EU and international markets.
Communicate and negotiate with freight forwarders, carriers, customs brokers, and other logistics partners.
Collect and compare freight quotations, transportation solutions, transit times, and service offerings to select the most suitable logistics solution.
Coordinate transportation schedules to ensure on-time deliveries and minimize logistics costs.
Work closely with the Purchasing department to support procurement and supplier deliveries.
Collaborate with the Finance department to process logistics-related contracts, invoices, and payment documentation, ensuring accurate financial records.
Prepare and maintain shipping documentation, customs documentation, and other logistics records.
Monitor shipments and proactively resolve transportation issues or delays.
Ensure compliance with company procedures, customs regulations, and international trade requirements.
Continuously identify opportunities to improve logistics efficiency, service quality, and cost performance.
JOB COMPETENCE REQUIREMENTS
Completed upper secondary education; a degree in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, or a related field is considered an advantage.
Previous experience in logistics, freight forwarding, supply chain coordination, or international transportation.
Experience coordinating international shipments and working with logistics service providers.
Good understanding of import/export procedures and shipping documentation is preferred.
Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
Excellent communication and coordination skills.
Good analytical skills and attention to detail.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office, especially Excel.
Experience working with ERP systems is considered an advantage.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken. Swedish and/or Chinese language skills are considered a plus.
WHO YOU ARE
We believe you are a proactive and service-minded person who enjoys working in an international environment. You are organized, responsible, and able to prioritize your work while maintaining a high level of accuracy. You thrive in a fast-growing company where collaboration across departments is essential.
WHY JOIN SENIOR MATERIAL?
At Senior Material, you will become part of an international company that is contributing to the green transition through advanced battery technology. We offer a dynamic working environment where you will have the opportunity to grow professionally while helping build one of Europe's leading battery material manufacturing operations.
If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to contribute to a rapidly expanding company with global ambitions, we look forward to receiving your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Senior Material (Europe) AB
(org.nr 559266-0723)
Svista Lagerväg 8 (visa karta
)
633 62 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Senior Material Europe AB Jobbnummer
10005842