A Powerful Partnership
St1 Biokraft is a joint venture between St1, Aneo, and HitecVision - combining expertise and resources to lead innovation in the biogas industry. With over EUR1 billion allocated for biogas production and distribution across the Nordics, our ambition is to become the region's leading integrated biogas company. We focus on the entire value chain - from feedstock sourcing to end-user sales - with a target to deliver 3 TWh of biomethane production and 6 TWh in sales by 2030. Our primary applications are in heavy transport, maritime, and industrial sectors.
Logistics Coordinator (Parental Leave Cover) - Mönsterås
At our newly constructed biogas plant in Mönsterås, we are entering an exciting phase: the move to full-scale production. This cutting-edge facility will convert organic waste into renewable, liquefied biogas (LBG) to power heavy transport, shipping, and industry, contributing directly to Sweden's green energy shift. As part of the site team, you'll play a vital role in establishing daily operations and designing efficient, sustainable logistics flows from the outset.
About the Role
As our Logistics Coordinator, you will be the sole logistics function on site at our state-of-the-art biogas production plant in Mönsterås. This is a highly operational role focused on inbound logistics - managing the daily planning, coordination, and quality control of feedstock deliveries (e.g., manure, food waste, agricultural residues) to ensure secure and efficient plant operations.
You will collaborate closely with our feedstock sales team, local suppliers, carriers, and production staff to guarantee materials are delivered punctually, in the correct quantity and quality. This involves maintaining flow plans, managing customer and supplier communication, coordinating transport logistics, and supporting continuous improvement initiatives.
The position is a full-time parental leave cover, commencing in late summer 2025 and concluding in February/Mars 2027. You will report to the Plant Manager in Mönsterås and work closely with the local Feedstock and Biofertiliser Manager, while also collaborating with colleagues across the site and within the wider St1 Biokraft logistics network.
What You'll Do
Coordinate daily inbound deliveries of organic feedstock to the Mönsterås plant.
Communicate regularly with customers, suppliers, and transporters to secure smooth operations
Plan weekly logistics flows for incoming materials and outgoing biofertiliser
Monitor quality of delivered materials and follow up on deviations
Maintain and follow logistics schedules, delivery plans, and cost tracking
Participate in customer profitability assessments together with operations
Support ongoing process and logistics improvements as the plant scales up
Who You Are
You have a strong operational mindset and enjoy making logistics function smoothly - even when conditions change. You thrive in a role where communication, planning, and quick decision-making are part of the daily routine. You enjoy building relationships and take pride in creating real impact within a growing green energy company.
You likely bring:
Post-secondary education in logistics, supply chain, or a related field - or equivalent hands-on experience.
Previous experience in coordinating transports, raw material flows or similar operations.
Good Excel skills and familiarity with planning or ERP tools (Business Central is a plus)
Proficient communication skills in both Swedish and English
Bonus if you have:
Experience in tank/bulk transport or waste and raw material logistics
Worked with agricultural, food, or bio-based industries
Experience in quality tracking or customer contact
Why St1 Biokraft?
