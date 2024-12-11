Logistics Coordinator
2024-12-11
Type of assignment: Consultant (50-60% Q1, Q2 100%)
Number of vacancies: 1
Start: as soon as possible
Location: Gothenburg
Since 2010, Manta Marine Technologies has been at the forefront of maritime emissions reduction, working closely with ship-owners, yards, and naval architects as partners in our effort to drive the change towards sustainable shipping. Today, Manta Marine offers a portfolio of green technologies, such as fuel optimization systems and turnkey shore power solutions. Manta Marine is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in Sweden, Poland, and China.
Do you want help us to promote a healthy planet for future generations? We are currently seeking a Logistics Coordinator to enhance our Supply Chain department!
Main responsibilities
The Logistics Coordinator will be coordinating the logistic flow to our customers and cooperating closely with internal and external stakeholders. You will be part of a team of two logistics coordinators to ensure customer satisfaction and that outbound and inbound logistics flows are working properly. Main responsibilities will be:
• Collaborate and communicate information related to the project with Project managers, customer representatives, purchasing department, warehouse and others involved in the projects.
• Prepare and issue import and export documentation, ensure compliance with import/export regulations, customs regulations, and legal requirements.
• Negotiating and purchasing logistics services.
• Handling special cargo (oversize cargo)
• Plan and book transports.
• Plan the logistics flow, Sea, Road, Air to ensure that outbound and inbound flows is working
• continuous contact with customers, freight forwarders, shipping companies and other global partners.
• Optimize the logistics flow through structural changes and continuous improvements through close collaboration with the purchasing and warehouse departments.
• Create and maintain guidelines and standards for proper shipping methods.
• Recommend and implement new shipping procedures as necessary.
Background and skills
• Higher education (post-secondary education) in logistics, transport or forwarding and/-or several years' experience in a similar role in logistics.
• Several years of experience in similar role.
• Experience with international logistics such as inbound and outbound freight handling.
• Experience in working with special cargo/project logistics
• Experience working in ERP systems
• Fluent in English - both verbal and written
Meritorious if you have previous experience of:
• Logistics in the maritime industry.
• Customs regulations in China.
• SAP or SAP B1.
Personal qualities
To enjoy this position, you prefer to work in a fast-paced international environment where you can use your solution-oriented ability and proactiveness to ensure quality and develop ways of working. You have a strong ability to handle many tasks in parallel to meet business-driven deadlines and commitments. To be successful in this position we also see that you have good communications skills to build and maintain relations with different stakeholders.
What we offer: We offer an opportunity to be part of a market leading innovative global company in the forefront of green technology for ships. An open and inspiring environment where your energy will make a difference. We provide great potential for personal and professional development.
Manta Marine is committed to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We believe that creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment is not only the right thing to do, but also the smart thing to do. Let's make the world a greener place!
We welcome your application as soon as possible! Selection is done continuously.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-10
E-post: frida.daback@mantamarine.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Logistics Coordinator".
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Manta Marine Technologies AB
Mölndalsvägen 93 3TR
412 83 GÖTEBORG
