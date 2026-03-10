Logistic Planner
2026-03-10
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
, Karlstad
Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemistry for water intensive industries. For more than 100 years, our chemistry has advanced human progress and quality of life. We call it chemistry with a purpose, better every day. At Kemira, we foster a collaborative and inclusive work culture that empowers our employees to thrive and make a difference. Learn more about Kemira at www.kemira.com/careers.
We are now looking for a Logistics Planner to join our Operations Planning function.
Operations Planning function is part of the Operations unit and manages global supply-demand balance, inventory, and network optimization across product lines and business units. The team is responsible for logistics planning, replenishment planning, Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI), related operational planning activities and end-to-end sales order handling.
This position is located in Helsingborg, Sweden.
In this role you will be responsible for:
Planning, coordinating, and optimizing deliveries across regional and global flows.
Managing order and delivery planning, invoicing, transport coordination, bookings, and documentation.
Overseeing inventory replenishment, stock accuracy, and communicating key inventory risks.
Managing deviations and complex logistics issues with stakeholders and supporting colleagues through knowledge sharing.
Contributing to process improvements by analysing logistics flows and optimizing delivery planning.
What you'll bring to the team:
Upper secondary school diploma (three-year program) or equivalent education.
Minimum 5 years experience in customer service, shipping, or logistics planning in fast-paced and dynamic environments.
Proficiency in SAP (sales and distribution and materials management modules) or similar systems.
Fluency in Swedish and English, with strong comprehension of Danish and Norwegian.
Solution-oriented mindset, analytical thinking, and a structured, responsible, and clear communication style.
Commitment to taking ownership of your work, driving processes forward, and initiative to build relationships, collaborate, and contribute to continuous improvement.
Confidence in using Microsoft Office suite to support daily operations.
A strong understanding of local infrastructure, with the ability to act quickly and effectively in unforeseen situations to minimize risks and ensure deliveries on time.
What you can expect from us:
Challenging, interesting and varying tasks with training and development within the role, allowing you to grow in a global company committed to sustainability and innovation
A welcoming office in Helsingborg, with the possibility to work remotely 2-3 days per week depending on operational needs.
A culture built on collaboration, inclusion, and growth.
Excellent opportunity to be part of Kemira's sustainability transformation for profitable growth.
For more information, please contact Lena Muchardt (Team Leader, Sr Logistics Panner, Supply Planning) by email lena.muchardt@kemira.com
or by phone +4642171213.
You may also contact the Union representatives:
Ledarna / Patrik Eriksson: +46 4217 16 60
Akademikerna / Christoffer Ödman: +46 4217 11 86
Unionen / Ingvar Günther: +46 4217 16 97
IF Metall / Kenth Hultin: +46 4217 11 11
Please apply with CV no later than on 29th of March 2026 at kemira.com/careers.
Please note that the recruitment process may progress while the application period is still open, so please send your application as soon as possible.
Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water-intensive industries. We deliver tailored products and services to improve the product quality, processes, and resource efficiency of our diverse range of customers. Our focus is on water treatment, as well as on fiber and renewable solutions - enabling sustainability transformation for our customers. In 2024, Kemira reported annual revenue of EUR 2.9 billion with a global team of some 4,700 colleagues. Kemira is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. Så ansöker du
