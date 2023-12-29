Logistic Development Specialist till Cebon Group AB i Göteborg
2023-12-29
Join our dynamic and growing group of companies, where innovation meets efficiency. We have different businesses, each with its own strengths and we are now seeking a skilled Logistics Developer/Specialist to optimize our logistics processes across the entire group. This role is crucial in ensuring seamless and cost-effective logistical processes and flows, enhancing overall efficiency and profitability.
Positions overview:
As a Logistics Developer/Specialist, you will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to streamline our logistics operations. Your focus will be to enhance, adapt and develop our entire logistical flow and strategy. You will work with various departments to identify opportunities for improvements, adaptations, and cost effectiveness. This, to secure sustainable competitiveness for the Group.
Key responsibilities:
Logistics Strategy Development. Formulate and implement innovative logistics strategies to optimize efficiency and profitability for the group and collaborate with cross-functional teams to align logistics plans with overall business goals.
Transportation Optimization. Design and implement cost-effective transportation, evaluate, and select the most suitable transportation modes and providers.
Process Improvement. Identify areas for process improvement within the logistics chain and implement solutions to enhance overall efficiency. Work closely with IT teams to leverage technology for process automation and optimization.
Supplier/Customer Collaboration. Establish strong partnerships with suppliers and key customers to ensure a smooth and timely flow of goods. Negotiate favorable terms and conditions with transportation providers to achieve cost savings.
Data Analysis. Utilize data analytics to identify trends, track key performance indicators, and make data-driven decisions for continuous improvement.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, or a related field. Alternatively, you have acquired equivalent knowledge through work experience.
Proven experience in logistics and transportation management.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to interpret data to drive strategic decisions.
Negotiation and communication skills.
Being able to "sell" the purpose.
Familiarity with logistics software and systems.
Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
We offer:
A role in an entrepreneurial company with significant growth ambitions.
Great freedom with responsibility, providing opportunities for personal development and involvement. "We make people grow" is an important value within the group.
International role with global perspective.
A diverse product portfolio with well-known brands, extensive industry experience, and product development with a strong focus on "green products" in respective business areas.
A diverse and volatile customer-platform, with many dimensions and opportunities.
Inclusion in strategic development teams and topics.
About Cebon Group
Cebon Group was founded in 1986 in Gothenburg, Sweden and is today a group of companies managing brands and businesses within safety and energy solutions.
Our portfolio includes brands like GP Batteries and Housegard, among others. In addition to these, we offer digital e-commerce services and operate an Incubator division that serves as an investor and initiator for new business ventures.
Over the years, we have gained a strong position in both the consumer and industrial markets and are today present on the European market with subsidiaries in the Nordic region, Italy, and France, with global reach. Headquarters are located in Gothenburg, the group has an annual turnover of approximately SEK 700 million, created by a team of over 115 employees, driven and encouraged by Curiosity, Bravery, and Freedom.
For more information, please visit www.cebon.com
https://www.cebon.com
Cebon Group AB
