Logistic Associate
2025-10-08
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
The Logistics Associate will be responsible for the safe and efficient movement of materials within all Lyten Ett production facilities, warehouses and logistics tents. This includes receiving, storing, and distributing materials (direct and indirect), handling waste, moving equipment as well as maintaining accurate inventory records by completing transaction timely. The Logistics Associate will also be responsible for operating material handling equipment and ensuring that all safety procedures are followed.
Handling of dangerous goods is a routine activity, involving both dry and wet materials across various stages-whether waste, raw, semi-finished, or finished products.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
• Receive and inspect incoming materials per internal SOP.
• Store materials in appropriate physical warehouse locations and update electronically in ERP/MES systems.
• Issue indirect consumables to appropriate locations daily.
• Pick and pack materials for shipment to include Raw Material, Samples, Finished Goods or spare parts.
• Load and unload trucks using material handling equipment
• Maintain accurate inventory records
• Assist in performing cycle counts and physical inventories
• Operate material handling equipment, such as forklifts, gantries, and pallet jacks
• Follow all safety procedures and guidelines including those for HazMat/ Dangerous goods.
• Work area will vary depending on workload (US/CW/DS/FA...)
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work environment responsibility: Yes
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• High school diploma or equivalent experience plus a minimum of 2 years of prior experience in a warehouse environment
• A minimum of 1 year of ERP experience
• Valid forklift driver license category A & B, category C is a plus
• Valid ADR training is a plus
Specific skills
• Ability to work in shifts (from 2 to 5 shifts, 8 to 12h shifts)
• Ability to carry up to 15 kgs by hand and walk more than 10 km per day
• Ability to use devices such as phones, handheld scanners, computers, tablets.
Personal success factors
• Strong attention to detail and accuracy
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Good communication and interpersonal skills
• Versatility to work in different areas and with different types of material
