Local Partner Mond
Retail Recruitment Sverige AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Retail Recruitment Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
About the job
Company Description
Mond of Copenhagen, founded in 2011, specializes in custom-tailored classic menswear, including suits, shirts, and overcoats. By combining innovative solutions such as 3D body scanning technology and advanced fitting algorithms with exceptional craftsmanship and premium fabrics, Mond offers customers a truly personalized and unforgettable clothing experience. The brand is currently present in 4 markets through 5 shops.
Role Description
We are looking for a driven and business-minded Local Partner to establish and lead our Stockholm store. This is a full-time, on-site position where you will not only oversee daily operations but also act as an ambassador for the Mond brand in your local market.
As a Local Partner, you will have a high degree of responsibility and autonomy in developing the business, building strong customer relationships, and ensuring that every client receives an exceptional experience.
Your responsibilities will include managing the store, delivering world-class customer service, driving sales growth, maintaining operational excellence, and building a loyal client base. You will also play a key role in representing Mond at local events and in the community, ensuring our presence and reputation continue to grow.
Entrepreneurial Opportunity
This role offers more than just a management position - as a Local Partner, you will be part of Mond's expansion journey and share in the success you help create. You will have the opportunity to influence strategic decisions for your market, contribute to the growth of the brand, and benefit from a profit-sharing model. This is an ideal role for someone who is ready to combine their passion for fashion with the ambition to run and grow a thriving business.
Qualifications
* Proven track record in retail, sales, or business development - preferably within fashion or luxury goods
* Strong entrepreneurial mindset with the ability to take ownership of the local market
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
* Passion for delivering outstanding customer experiences and building long-term relationships
* Strong leadership and organizational abilities
* Knowledge of inventory management and operational procedures
* Previous experience with made-to-measure (M2M) or tailoring is a strong advantage
* Business acumen and understanding of retail KPIs
If you are ready to combine your passion for fashion with the opportunity to run your own store as a trusted partner, we would love to hear from you. In this recruitment process, Mond is collaborating with Retail Recruitment. For questions, please contact the responsible recruiter, Monica Sveiven.
Mond of Copenhagen was founded in Copenhagen in 2011, with the ambition to make mass-customized clothing the new normal. We believe clothes should fit your body - not the other way around.
Therefore, we do custom tailored classic menswear - primarily suits, shirts and overcoats - sewn to each customer's unique body measurements and preferences for design.
We use innovative technology like 3D body scan technology, fitting algorithms, and a fully digitalized customer experience in combination with good-ol'-fashioned solid craftsmanship, exquisite fabrics of renowned English & Italian mills and an outstanding customer service.
As a result, you get more than clothes with the perfect fit. We offer you the ultimate clothing experience. Welcome to Mond of Copenhagen!
We are currently available in 4 markets through 5 shops:
Copenhagen, Århus, Oslo, Hamburg and Vienna. Ersättning
Rörlig Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Retail Recruitment Sverige AB
(org.nr 559067-8503), http://www.retailrecruitment.se Arbetsplats
Retail Recruitment - Rekrytering Chefer/specialister Inom Retail/e-Commerce/fmcg Kontakt
Recruiter
Monica Sveiven monica.sveiven@retailrecruitment.se 0702-584200 Jobbnummer
9461224