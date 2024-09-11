LMF and RH Lead (Secondary Metallurgy)
H2GS AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Boden Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Boden
2024-09-11
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.LMF and RH Lead(Secondary Metallurgy)
We are seeking a proactive LMF and RH Lead (Secondary Metallurgy) to oversee all processes related to the Ladle Metallurgical Furnace (LMF) and RH (Ruhrstahl Heraeus) degassing units. The role involves continuous process improvement, equipment condition monitoring, and increasing operational reliability. The successful candidate will work closely with the maintenance team to plan and execute shutdown activities effectively.
Key Responsibilities:
Process Oversight & Improvement:
Oversee and optimize all LMF and RH processes to improve efficiency and product quality.
Identify and implement improvements to enhance reliability and operational performance.
Equipment & Reliability Management:
Monitor and control the condition of LMF and RH equipment, including Material Handling Systems (MHS).
Collaborate with the maintenance team to plan and coordinate shutdowns and preventive maintenance activities.
Team Leadership & Safety:
Lead and develop a team of metallurgists and operators.
Ensure compliance with safety regulations and promote a culture of continuous improvement.
Qualifications:
Degree in Metallurgy, Materials Science, or a related field.
Extensive experience in secondary metallurgy, including LMF and RH operations.
Strong background in equipment maintenance and process optimization.
Experience in coordinating with maintenance teams and planning shutdowns.
Location: Boden
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), http://www.h2greensteel.com Arbetsplats
H2 Green Steel Kontakt
Mattias Meyer mattias.meyer@h2greensteel.com Jobbnummer
8892925