Liquidity & Funding Analyst

Northmill Bank is a pioneering financial institution at the intersection of technology and finance, committed to revolutionizing the way people manage and protect their financial well-being. We are creating a different kind of banking experience, digital yet personal.
Northmill Bank was founded in 2006 and have grown to over 180 employees in 4 countries, 2.500 merchants and 600.000 end users. We use the latest technology to develop safe, smart, and user-friendly products for our customers. They are the sole reason why we do what we do. We are a 100% cloud-based product company where technology is the driver to create smarter banking products.
About the role
Northmill is seeking an experienced Liquidity and Funding Analyst to join our Treasury team. The ideal candidate will have a background in banking or other regulated industries and bring hands-on experience in liquidity management and funding strategies. This role will be key in ensuring the company's financial stability and operational liquidity, while also managing profit and loss (P&L) for funding activities. The role will report directly to the CFO.
Responsibilities
Liquidity strategy and planning.
Responsible for the P&L of Northmill's funding, including evaluation of new funding sources.
Liquidity management, including cash management and liquidity portfolio management.
Monitoring, analysis and reporting of Northmill's liquidity risks.
Build up and manage Northmill's internal bank.
ILAAP and liquidity recovery plan.
Ensure that Northmill meets all requirements from the Central Bank.
Manage relationships with other cooperating banks.
Daily liquidity controls.
Ad-hoc analysis related to liquidity.
About youWe are looking for a detail-oriented Liquidity and Funding Analyst with an interest in financial markets and a strong ability to turn data into actionable insights. The ideal candidate will be a strategic thinker, capable of analyzing complex financial data and developing solutions to optimize liquidity management and funding strategies.
A university degree within business/economics, engineering, mathematics or equivalent
Minimum 3 years' relevant work experience from within the financial sector or equivalent consulting background
Experience from working in a regulated company
Knowledge of relevant regulations
Fun Facts:
Work-life balance - hit the gym two minutes away or go for a jog in the city.
Event - highly appreciated "Northchill".
Health - 5000 kr health care allowance
Breakfast and fruits every day, as well as "holy fika" each Friday.
Regular after work and celebrated successes at the office.
Stockholm's most beautiful office space, right in the city center with incredible views and our very own roof top terrace.
