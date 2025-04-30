Line And Management Assistant To Hvdc
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla administratörsjobb i Ludvika
2025-04-30
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Do you enjoy administration and wants to work in an organization that is characterized by exciting projects, successful deliveries, and great team spirit? Then this is your opportunity! Our Line & Management team is looking for you who wants to be part our energizing future and support our line managers at HVDC.
This position refers to two roles, one based in Västerås and the other in Ludvika.
We offer you a great team, a lot of own responsibilities, a company full of fantastic people and many opportunities to develop yourself, both personally and professionally.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
How you 'll make an impact
Be a partner and have close collaboration with the line managers and their teams in the operational work to create conditions for efficiency and quality.
Onboarding of new employees and consultants within the HVDC organization
Communicate and collaborate with other line management assistants.
Coordinate conferences and meetings with both internal and external stakeholders
Summer work coordination and administration
Management team support of reports, presentations, and personnel administration
Work locally and globally with strategic initiatives to create even better employee- and customer experience.
Your background
Experience and interest in administration and service is an advantage in this position.
Coordination and structured skills to handle different tasks at the same time.
You have a proactive mindset to foresee both challenges and opportunities.
Good communication skills and the wish to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
You enjoy working independently and in collaboration with others.
As you will be a part of a global business, fluency in English and Swedish is required, written and spoken alike.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Malin Sandberg, malin.s.sandberg@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
9312371