Lifecycle Marketing Specialist
2023-11-20
About Bokio
All successful businesses start with an idea and at Bokio, we do everything in our power to turn these ideas into something successful. Bokio is a fast-growing SaaS company offering accounting software to small business owners in both Sweden and the UK. Today we empower 40k entrepreneurs to run their businesses through automation of financial services, accounting, payments and taxes. At Bokio you will work closely with world-class designers, developers, serial entrepreneurs and business strategists with the courage to create new disruptive products that will impact the everyday life of our users.
As Lifecycle Marketing Specialist at Bokio, you will be responsible for driving customer engagement, retention, and loyalty throughout the customer lifecycle. In the role, you will develop and execute strategic marketing campaigns to nurture relationships with our customers and foster long-term growth.
What you will do:
Develop and execute a comprehensive lifecycle marketing strategy that increases customer retention, loyalty, and lifetime value.
Leverage data-driven insights to segment, target, and personalize communication across various channels such as email, in-app notifications, social media, and more.
Create, develop and optimize relevant content that supports the role objectives.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams (Product, Sales, Customer Success) to align on lifecycle marketing initiatives, ensuring consistency in the customer journey.
Monitor, analyze, and report on KPIs to track the effectiveness of lifecycle marketing efforts and optimize campaigns based on these insights.
Lead the ideation and execution of A/B testing strategies to enhance customer engagement and improve overall conversion rates.
Who we believe you are:
Proven experience in lifecycle, digital, or email marketing, preferably in a SaaS environment.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills to manage and lead projects in a cross-functional team.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to analyze data, understand trends, and develop actionable insights.
Exceptional project management skills, with the ability to lead and manage multiple time-sensitive projects under tight deadlines.
Deep understanding of customer segmentation and experience in personalized communication.
Proficiency in marketing automation platforms and CRM systems (e.g. Hubspot, Customer.io)
Bonus if:
Experience in content creation for e.g. email marketing campaigns.
Knowledge of SQL and Figma
Life at Bokio
We have created a culture at Bokio where empathy and diversity are front and centre. We're more than just co-workers. The Bokio workplace is like an extended living room, with the best colleagues and best support, always. So, working at Bokio is fun, fast-paced and innovative. Check it out here: https://youtu.be/hTJKm-E-7Lk
Benefits
An opportunity to grow and learn from knowledgeable colleagues
A diverse workplace, with skilled and kind people from all over the world
Flexible working hours and freedom to work in hybrid-remote setup
Awesome offices in central Gothenburg & Stockholm
Wellness grant, pension and other benefits
Location
