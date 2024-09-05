Legal Engineer
2024-09-05
Are you eager to be part of a close-knit team at one of the world's fastest-growing startups, collaborate with industry leaders, and make a real impact in the legal landscape? Here's your chance!
About Leya
We're a growing team of hackers, designers, entrepreneurs, and innovators passionate about using cutting-edge technology and AI to transform the legal industry. In just one year, we've evolved from a small team to collaborating with Europe's top law firms and legal departments. With backing from some of the world's leading venture capitalists, including Benchmark, Redpoint, and Y-Combinator, we are rapidly expanding and building a world-class team.
The Role
As a Legal Engineer at Leya, you will be at the forefront of innovation, helping our customers leverage our advanced AI tool to optimize their legal workflows. You will work closely with top law firms, corporate legal departments, and other clients to ensure they maximize the value of our technology. Your role will combine legal expertise with technical know-how, enabling clients to automate complex legal processes, enhance compliance, and increase efficiency.
What You Will Do
* Client Support & Implementation: Work directly with Leya's customers to understand their needs and implement our AI tool to meet their specific legal challenges. Provide ongoing support and guidance to ensure successful integration and adoption.
* Process Optimization: Collaborate with clients to identify opportunities for automating legal processes, improving workflow efficiency, and reducing manual tasks using Leya's platform.
* Training & Education: Conduct training sessions and create educational materials to help clients and their teams fully utilize the capabilities of Leya's AI tool, ensuring they stay ahead in the evolving legal landscape.
* Product Feedback & Development: Gather feedback from clients and communicate insights to our product development team, helping to refine and enhance our AI tool to better meet the needs of the legal industry.
* Regulatory Compliance: Assist clients in navigating complex regulatory requirements by leveraging Leya's AI capabilities to streamline compliance processes across different jurisdictions.
Who You Are
* Experienced Legal Professional: You have a strong background in law, with experience in a big law firm or a corporate legal department, particularly within the Swedish legal system.
* Tech Enthusiast: You are excited about the potential of technology to transform the legal industry. You have a keen interest in AI and legal tech, and you are eager to learn and apply these tools in real-world settings.
* Customer-Centric: You excel at understanding client needs and providing tailored solutions. You are dedicated to helping clients succeed and are comfortable working directly with them to achieve their goals.
* Problem Solver: You are analytical and creative, always looking for innovative ways to address challenges and improve processes. Your solution-oriented mindset helps drive efficiency and effectiveness.
* Communicative & Collaborative: You have excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, and you enjoy working closely with clients, colleagues, and cross-functional teams.
* Autonomous & Driven: You are self-motivated, capable of managing your own projects, and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment. You take initiative and are committed to delivering high-quality results.
If you're excited about the opportunity to work at the cutting edge of legal technology and help shape the future of the industry, we'd love to hear from you!
Apply now and join us at Leya in revolutionizing the legal landscape.
Practical Information
Compensation: Competitive salary and stock options.
Location: Office in central Stockholm.
Work Mode: Primarily on-site.
Language: English is used for internal communication.
Start Date: ASAP. Did we mention we're fast-paced?
Preferred Qualifications
Experience: 3+ years as a legal professional, ideally with experience from a top tier lawfirm.
Expertise: Experience with or genuine interest in applying AI within the legal industry.
