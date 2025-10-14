Legal Counsel
2025-10-14
Through innovation and transformation, we are redefining the boundaries of possibility and continuously setting new standards for efficiency, sustainability, and excellence. At Maersk, we believe in the power of diversity, collaboration, and continuous learning. We work hard to ensure that the people in our organization reflect and understand the customers we exist to serve. With over 100,000 employees across 130 countries, we work together to shape the future of global trade and logistics.
Legal Counsel
We are seeking an experienced Legal Counsel to join our Nordic legal team. This is a great opportunity to contribute to Maersk's transformation as the Global Integrator of Container Logistics, where legal plays a pivotal role in enabling sustainable growth and strategic execution.
As part of the EUR Legal team, you will act as a trusted advisor to the business, providing high-impact legal support across our ocean and logistics operations. You will lead contract negotiations, shape commercial agreements, and advise on a broad range of legal matters. In addition to strong legal expertise and a structured, process-oriented approach that embraces technology and AI, your ability to balance risk with opportunity and translate legal insight into actionable business value will be key to success in this role.
You will report directly to the Head of Legal for Nordics and North Europe Continent, based in Gothenburg, and collaborate closely with legal colleagues globally and across Europe. The role involves regular interaction with senior stakeholders in Sales, Procurement, and corporate functions, requiring a high level of autonomy, sound judgment and a proactive, solution-oriented mindset.
We Offer
We offer you an exciting international career in an industry that has a significant impact on the world economy and a company that plays a pivotal role in world trade. Working together with highly qualified people in a global team with numerous growth opportunities, you will join a diverse, global organization where you can grow on the job, tap into industry-leading talent development initiatives, enjoy collaborating with your colleagues and broaden your perspective through personal and professional development.
We are proud of our people who define our company's values, industry leadership, global team culture and customer-centric focus.
Key Responsibilities
Act as a strategic legal business partner, supporting the commercial teams in assessing risks and opportunities from a legal perspective, while safeguarding Maersk's values, interests, and reputation.
Proactively identify and address legal risks and develop mitigation strategies that enable and support business objectives.
Provide legal advice and support in reviewing, drafting, and negotiating contracts with customers, suppliers, business partners, and governmental authorities.
Maintain a strong understanding of Maersk's contract templates, policies, and procedures related to risk and compliance.
Provide guidance on litigation and dispute resolution, including managing external counsel.
Deliver legal training to non-legal colleagues on relevant topics to enhance legal awareness and compliance.
Collaborate effectively with other departments and functions, including Procurement, Sales, Finance, Tax, and Compliance.
Who we are looking for
Higher degree in Law (LL.M or equivalent) with eligibility to practice in a Nordic jurisdiction.
Fluency in English is essential.
Minimum 5 - 10 years of relevant legal experience in private practice at a reputable law firm with international clients and/or in a multinational company, preferably with exposure to international logistics.
Deep competence in contract law, with demonstrable skills in drafting and negotiating complex commercial contracts.
Solid understanding of the commercial landscape and key industry stakeholders.
Able to work independently while collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams.
Able to maintain a firm legal position while partnering with the business to find pragmatic solutions to complex issues.
Balances a detail-orientated approach with a result-oriented mindset.
Strong interpersonal skills.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to convey complex legal issues in a clear, concise and accessible manner.
Adaptable to changing priorities and fast-paced environments; willing to travel if needed.
