2024-01-25
Join Sellpy, an innovative leader in sustainable e-commerce, as our Legal Counsel.
This role offers a unique blend of legal challenges and strategic thinking that mixes detailed legal work with big-picture planning, essential for navigating the ever-changing legal landscape at Sellpy.
We're looking for an exceptional legal professional who thrives in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment and is passionate about building a modern, efficient legal function.
In short, you will:
Lead the establishment of Sellpy's in-house legal function, overseeing all aspects of the company's legal affairs
Provide expert advice on various legal issues, including but not limited to contracts, data protection, regulatory adherence, dispute resolution, employment law, intellectual property, consumer protection and corporate governance practices.
Proactively identify, assess and mitigate legal and co-risks.
Create and enforce legal policies and procedures to ensure compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.
Handle the drafting, reviewing, and negotiation of contracts, legal documentation, and agreements.
Conduct legal research to stay updated on legislative and regulatory developments.
You need:
A Swedish LL.M (Juristexamen).
A minimum of five years of experience in a relevant role, such as a business law firm or within a fast-growing retail and/or tech company.
Solid background in corporate and commercial law, with a deep understanding of the legal areas relevant to e-commerce platforms.
Strong understanding of data privacy laws and intellectual property.
A demonstrated judgment, personal integrity, and excellent interpersonal skills.
Ability to efficiently handle multiple high-impact projects in a fast-paced environment.
To be down-to-earth, organised, self-driven, and capable of providing high-quality legal advice.
Fluency in English and Swedish, with outstanding communication skills.
We are impressed if you have:
Experience with international VAT and transfer pricing.
Written and spoken German skills.
You get to:
Build the legal function in a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Thrive in a social and driven people culture.
Benefit from hybrid work from our office at Medborgarplatsen, and from home.
Relax with a sizeable vacation offering.
Enjoy employee discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands.
Save up with a monthly pension plan
Engagement in Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other activities.
About Sellpy
Sellpy aims to empower everyone to live a circular life. We believe there is huge financial, social, and environmental value in prolonging the life of things and clothes. We are proud to be the leading service for second hand items, and one of the fastest-growing scale-ups in Sweden. The list of countries we are available in grows by the day. Since launching, we have given new life to more than 30 million pre-owned items, saving more than 150.000+ tons of CO2.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and from home. We want you to enjoy a flexible work setup because well, it's 2024 and digital meetings work just as fine.
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon
