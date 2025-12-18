Learning Support Teacher - Middle School
2025-12-18
Learning Support Teacher in Middle School
Reports to: Dean of Students
Our vision
To be recognised as a leading international school that inspires and educates generations of global change-makers.
Our mission
Stockholm International School inspires and educates children of the global community through internationally recognised learning programs. We enable international mobility and support growth and talent development in the Stockholm region and beyond.
Job Description
A Learning Support Teacher helps design and implement interventions for students with learning needs.
Duties/Responsibilities:
Collaborating with the subject teachers to set targets and strategies and accommodations needed by the identified students.
Create individualized, strategic lessons and interventions for the student.
Help students to cope with and overcome problems that arise because of learning difficulties.
Use adaptive technology and targeted intervention programs to maximise individual learning potential.
Work with students within a class and in small groups.
Progress monitor and collect data to measure student progress and appropriateness of student support.
Planning, collaborating and implementing ILP's.
Adapting MYP program and conventional teaching methods to meet individual needs.
Working as a team-member within the Department and wider school staff and liaising with other relevant individuals such as educational psychologists, parents and other specialists that compose a multidisciplinary team.
Providing professional development and classroom strategies to teachers that will improve the classroom performance and student achievement.
Qualifications and Experience:
Qualified SPED teacher or Qualified teacher with SPED related training.
Experience as a Learning Support Teacher.
Experience of MYP curriculum is an advantage.
Qualification in the area of Mathematics and English is an advantage.
Self-motivation, creativity and enthusiasm.
Experience in working with / awareness of local laws.
Experience and flexibility working in an international school environment.
Excellent communication, collaboration and organizational skills.
A strong ability to establish good rapport with students and adults.
Ability to maintain confidentiality.
Ability to view students with unconditional positive regard.
Ability to show initiative and to work independently.
Ability to administer assessments.
Fluent in English (reading, writing and speaking).
Good Team player who shows flexibility.
What we offer: As well as the exciting opportunities this role presents, we also offer benefits in terms of; a pension scheme (Alecta ITP 1/ITP2), a generous wellness stipend, other insurances, and a substantial amount of professional development opportunities inside and outside the school. We also offer staff events and social gatherings that bring colleagues together, for example, hobby evenings and choir practices. Our location in central Stockholm is easily accessible by public transportation.
Contract: 60% Cover Contract (Vikariat)
Salary: Fixed salary
Starting: January 8, 2026
Ending: June 16, 2026
Application
Last day for applications January 4, 2026 (the interview process can start earlier). Please note that, in order to work at SIS, you must hold a valid work permit or be an EU citizen. SIS holds the right to close the application process at any time once a suitable candidate is found and accepted the position. We only accept applications in English and from qualified teachers.
Please send a letter of interest, your CV and two references to application@intsch.se
. Mark the email with "Learning Support Teacher MYP".
At Stockholm International School we are committed to protecting children. Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. All applicants will therefore be required to undergo appropriate child protection screening. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last year of employment in every country worked.
Send you CV and cover letter in English to application@intsch.se.
