Learning & Development Specialist
2023-12-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves:
We have an exciting opportunity for a talented technical expert to join the Global Commercial Operations Learning Solutions team at Volvo Cars. The team is responsible for driving the planning, development and delivery of all global learning activities that support our retailer teams around the globe.
Over the last six months we have transformed how we work with our regional L&D teams, aligning functionally to ensure an efficient global operation. This change means that the successful candidate will have the opportunity to work directly with a global team of stakeholders. You will directly support the regional L&D lead in Europe by establishing market-level technical requirements to ensure that our solutions can be effectively executed by market teams.
Who are you?
We're looking for the right individual who can step into the role and build credibility and trust with colleagues at all levels. This is a hugely varied role that will see you working closely with the wider L&D team as well as teams from across other business areas of Volvo Cars.
You can expect to work on a broad range of projects, from researching new product technical specifications for launch training to building the curriculum development activities that help us to drive long term performance improvement across the retailer network.
To do this we expect that you'll have a good mix of the following:
* Automotive technical background/master technician equivalent (inc. High Voltage)
* Experience of researching and developing technical training content
* Experience in managing your own portfolio of projects
* Experience in influencing the actions and performance of others through coaching or other means
* The ability to demonstrate & train technical operations confidently (desirable)
* Retailer network experience (desirable)
* Experience in a field technical role or similar (desirable)
Your background:
This role could provide the next development step for individuals from a range of current positions. We are searching for someone with a comprehensive automotive technical background, but it's possible that you might not be in an L&D role today. You might currently be a technical expert, technical manager or support role.
This role could potentially suit someone who has experience as a technical trainer at a national level, looking to make the next career step into a global role.
Whatever your current role, you should be comfortable with balancing the challenges of working in a high-paced environment with a high degree of autonomy, whilst still being able to work effectively as part of a multi-skilled team.
Location:
We operate from Volvo Cars headquarter in Gothenburg, Sweden. It is therefore the preferred location for the ideal candidate.
