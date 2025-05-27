Learning Developer
Do you want to work with creating impactful learning experiences that empower people and drive innovation? At Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions, we're now looking for a creative Learning Developer to join our team.
If you're ready to bring fresh ideas, work hands-on with digital learning solutions and be part of a supportive and fun team, we want to hear from you!
About your job
In this role, you're responsible for designing and delivering engaging technical learning solutions with a focus on digitalization that meet the needs of diverse user groups. You work both strategically and operationally- analyzing learning needs, collaborating with subject matter experts, and developing digital learning content that supports business goals.
Your work includes:
Conducting learning needs analyses to identify skill gaps and opportunities.
Collaborating with stakeholders, R&D, product teams, and team members to ensure content accuracy and relevance.
Evaluating learning outcomes and continuously improving learning experiences.
Contributing to a strong learning culture by sharing knowledge and driving innovation.
This position is based in Svedala - a fast and easy commute from surrounding cities such as Malmö, Lund and Ystad, and with our site located just across from the train station. We apply a hybrid work set-up, allowing you to combine office and remote work.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a background in designing and developing technical learning solutions, in addition to several years' experience in a similar position. Familiarity with learning management systems and e-learning authoring tools is a plus, as is a background in technology, engineering or software development. Your knowledge is backed by a university degree in a relevant field, or equivalent knowledge gained from work. Acting in a global environment calls for proficiency in English, both verbally and in writing. Knowledge of Swedish is beneficial.
You're structured and solution-oriented with a genuine passion for learning and development. You thrive in a global, dynamic environment and are self-driven, taking initiative and ownership of your projects. With effective communication skills, you collaborate with stakeholders and can translate complex information into engaging content. You're organized, with excellent time and change management abilities, and you bring a customer-focused mindset to everything you do.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Helene Axelsson, hiring manager, helene.axelsson@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contact in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Jonny Hansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 126 45 81
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
How to apply
Send your application no later than June 10, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0079985.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2024, sales were approximately 11 billion SEK with about 2,700 employees. Så ansöker du
