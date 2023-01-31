Learning and Development Lead HR, Knauf
Our business is only successful if the people who work within it are supported, encouraged and inspired. Our employee development programmes ensure that every individual is offered the opportunity to learn and progress both professionally and personally. The result is an exceptional team.
To proceed this journey, we 're implementing a new role as Learning and development lead to our HR organisation. This is a unique opportunity to be part of Knauf where you can build your future career.
Job brief
As a Learning and development lead in HR at Knauf Northern Europe you will shape, structure and lead the individual and organizational People Development and Employer Branding in close collaboration with local HR functions. This will be done via business understanding, utilization of existing internal tools and development/inclusion of new targeted initiatives.
You will be responsible for driving the L&D agenda and support Knauf 's Business units in Northern Europe, as well as being a trusted and relevant support to local HR and managers. You'll plan, develop, implement and promote activities and programs that enhance overall employee engagement to be used as best practice in Knauf Northern Europe.
You are curious and observant to new trends and possibilities to be transformed and present internally. You will also follow up on strategic HR programs (PPD's, Talent Reviews, Leadership trainings, external trainings) to ensure best possible, business-related outcome.
As a Learning and Development Lead you 'll be a key member of the HR team in Knauf Northern Europe.
You'll be reporting to HR Manager in Sweden but also have dotted line to Regional HR Director, Northern Europe. The position is based in Åhus or in Malmö but on a hybrid working basis. Occasional travel days across the Nordics maybe needed between 40 - 60, annually.
Your key success factors
We're looking for someone with a degree in HR or related fields. To be successful in this position you need to have experience across HR from an international organization as well as implementation of learning / development strategies. Maybe you have a background as HR BP? You are comfortable with designing relevant training material and e-learning courses.
Experience in Change Management, Project Management, Teaching/presentation it's considered a plus.
As we work globally, you need to be fluent in English as well as one Scandinavian language (DK, SE, NO). German is a plus but not a must.
We believe that you are structured in your way of working and that you are flexible and persevering. You should also have great administrative skills, have the ability to take initiative and eager to create your own network in Knauf Danogips Northern Europe.
About Knauf
The Knauf Group continues to operate as a family business and is present in over 90 countries with over 80 raw materials processing plants and over 300 manufacturing plants on all continents. Knauf systems simplify planning and construction on a global scale, offering comprehensive solutions and quality assurance. In many countries, the name Knauf is synonymous with gypsum. The Group is managed by the general partners Alexander Knauf, Jörg Kampmeyer, and Dr Uwe Knotzer. In 2021, Knauf employed 40,000 employees worldwide and generated sales of 12.6 billion Euros.
How to apply
Please apply at our website www.jeffersonwells.se.
In this recruitment Knauf collaborates with Jefferson Wells, Manpower Group. For further information about the position please contact recruitment consultant Linda Svensson at 044-20 38 71 or linda.svensson@jeffersonwells.se
