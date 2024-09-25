Learning and Development Coordinator (limited contract)
2024-09-25
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Are you a process and system admin expert who are ready for a new challenge and also want to contribute to fossil freedom? Then we have the right job for you!
We are now hiring a temporary replacement for one of our colleague in Sweden. Therefore this position will be limited to 15 months, preferably starting in November/December 2024.
You will be part of the team L&D Process & Execution which consists of employees from Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands. Our main focus is preparing, delivering high quality trainings and ensure self-directed learning for the whole organization. Therefore we are working closely with the other Talent departments but also with our customers to gather their need.
About the position
In this role you will be responsible for the practical planning of learning activities/trainings as well as supporting in administrative system tasks of the performance process at Vattenfall. You will work closely together with L&D specialists, Functional specialist L&D, Course owners, vendors and external trainers.
Your tasks and responsibilities
Plan and coordinate the delivery of trainings in and outside of the learning systems, including pre- and post-course coordination.
Handle performance system tasks on a global level.
Continuously compile survey results from trainings and share results with suppliers and Learning Specialists.
Support with administrative tasks regarding the course catalogues, e.g. in SuccessFactors.
Administration of invoicing; review, reconcile and processing.
Support stakeholders with reports, gathering learning statistics to customers to report status on trainings, evaluations and other ad-hoc requests.
Support but also outside of a continuous improvements of processes, system and user guidelines.
Qualifications
Experience working with talent systems, preferably SAP SuccesFactors (Learning and Performance Module) as well as ticket systems (SNOW)
Experience in training administration like room/venue bookings, handling certificates, answer questions, handle waiting and participation lists, send out material, gather statistics
Experience working in a big, complex organization and excellent stakeholder management skills.
Experience working with tickets and solving end user requests.
Very good command of Swedish and English, both written and verbally.
An academic degree within business administration or similar field is beneficial as well as language skills in German, Dutch, Danish or Polish.
To be successful in this role, you need to have excellent stakeholder management- and communication skills. It is also important that you pay attention to details and have a structured way of working with planning and coordination. We think you are quick and agile and can manage multiple task and have the ability to prioritize. Finally, we think it is important that you are a service minded team player with a "continuous improvement" mindset.
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location: Solna.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Maxi Bogda, maxi.bodga@vattenfall.de
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Jennifer Wikström, 070-209 63 35.
Trade Union representatives in Sweden are Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO) and Inger Strandberg (Unionen). They can be reached via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than the 7th of October 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
We look forward to receiving your application!
